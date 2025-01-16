At the London premiere of the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, former Academy Award nominee Timothée Chalamet showed up riding an electric Lime bike and got a fine.

However, he did not park it properly and received a fine. He was hit with a £60 fine, which equals $73.45 in USD. Chalamet recalled it while promoting A Complete Unknown on the French talk show Quotidien (per Variety).

“It's ecological!” Chalamet joked about him using the electric bike.

He used the bike because of the traffic in London. Rather than sitting in traffic in a car, he decided to rent a bike. To his credit, it did get him to the event in a timely manner.

Timothée Chalamet's acclaimed performance in A Complete Unknown

Starring in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown has done wonders for Timothée Chalamet, aside from his electric bike fine. He has been garnering awards attention for his performance and very well could be on his way to another Oscar nomination.

He plays Dylan in the biopic. The movie depicts Dylan's rise and subsequent move into electrically amplified music. It culminates with his infamous performance at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival.

Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, and Monica Barbaro also star in A Complete Unknown. Norton plays folk singer Pete Seeger, Fanning plays Sylvie Russo (based on Dylan's real-life ex-girlfriend Suze Rotolo), and Barbaro plays Joan Baez.

Additionally, Boyd Holbrook plays Johnny Cash. Previously, A Complete Unknown director James Mangold made a Johnny Cash biopic titled Walk the Line. Joaquin Phoenix starred in it and earned an Oscar nomination for his performance.

Mangold directed the biopic and co-wrote the script with Jay Cocks. They based the script on the 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric! by Elijah Wald.

So far, A Complete Unknown has made over $52 million worldwide at the box office. It had an $11.6 million opening weekend and was released on December 25, 2024.

Dylan himself gave the movie his seal of approval. He recently praised Chalamet in a social media post, calling him a “brilliant actor.”

His other recent movies

Chalamet has been on a tear recently. He starred in Wonka to close out 2023, which grossed over $600 million worldwide at the box office.

He then followed that up with another box office hit, Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two. Chalamet reprised his role of Paul Atreides in the sequel.

Dune: Part Two was a much bigger hit than its predecessor. It grossed over $714 million worldwide during its theatrical run. The first movie grossed $400 million worldwide.

The first Dune movie was a part of Warner Bros' “Day and Date” release strategy. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Warner Bros released select movies in theaters and on HBO Max (now Max) simultaneously.