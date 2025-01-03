Timothée Chalamet has proven he knows how to grab attention during press tours, and his recent pick for a dream biopic has people talking. While promoting his Bob Dylan movie A Complete Unknown, Chalamet revealed during an interview that if given the opportunity to tackle another biopic, he’d love to portray none other than Ernie Johnson, the iconic host of Inside the NBA, TMZ reports.

The comment caught Johnson’s attention, and he couldn’t have been more thrilled. “It made me a hero with my kids and grandkids,” he joked after hearing about Chalamet’s choice. Johnson’s reaction wasn’t just about personal pride—it highlighted how an offbeat and unexpected pairing of the Dune actor with the beloved sports analyst captured imaginations.

Chalamet’s choice came as a surprise to many, but the timing couldn’t be more interesting. With Inside the NBA nearing its final chapters, Johnson’s career legacy feels ripe for cinematic exploration. Pair that with Chalamet’s knack for picking challenging and unconventional roles, and the idea begins to make sense.

Ernie Johnson’s Reaction and Barkley’s Take

The excitement surrounding Chalamet’s comment wasn’t limited to Johnson’s family. Charles Barkley, Johnson’s longtime Inside the NBA colleague, had his own take. Barkley playfully pointed out that Chalamet had previously credited Kenny Smith as a fashion inspiration, suggesting the young star’s admiration for the show’s hosts was “getting out of hand.”

Meanwhile, Johnson appeared fully on board with the idea of a biopic. Encouraging Timothée Chalamet to explore the role further, he said, “Call me, let’s talk about it!” While it’s far from confirmation of any project, Johnson’s enthusiasm adds fuel to the idea that his story could one day hit the big screen.

As Chalamet continues to carve a path as one of Hollywood’s most versatile talents, his willingness to connect with figures outside traditional Hollywood narratives sets him apart. Whether the Johnson biopic becomes a reality or not, Chalamet’s statement gave the sports host a moment to shine—and a newfound reputation as a hero in his family.