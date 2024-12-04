If nothing else, Bob Dylan thinks you should see his biopic, A Complete Unknown, for Timothée Chalamet.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to talk about the upcoming biopic. Dylan also praised the book it is based on, Dylan Goes Electric, by Elijah Wald.

“There’s a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!),” his post began. “Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy’s a brilliant actor[,] so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me.

“The film’s taken from Elijah Wald’s Dylan Goes Electric – a book that came out in 2015. It’s a fantastic retelling of events from the early ‘60s that led up to the fiasco at Newport. After you’ve seen the movie read the book,” he continued.

A Complete Unknown seemingly has Dylan's stamp of approval. If he thinks it does his story justice, it must have done something right.

The Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet

The upcoming Dylan biopic follows the “Blowin' in the Wind” singer (played by Chalamet) in the early sixties. He travels to New York City to meet his hero, Woody Guthrie (Scoot McNairy) and also meets Pete Seeger (Edward Norton).

This helps him propel his career as he begins catching attention for his performances. A Complete Unknown follows his career through his infamous performance at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival.

It was controversial because of Dylan's switch to electrically amplified music. He was previously known for his folk ballads like “A Hard Rain's a-Gonna Fall” and “Don't Think Twice, It's All Right.” But at Newport, he performed a full band version of “Like a Rolling Stone” from his upcoming album, Highway 61 Revisited.

Chalamet, who also produced the movie, stars as Dylan, and Norton also stars as Seeger. Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, and Boyd Holbrook also star as Sylvie Russo, Joan Baez, and Johnny Cash, respectively.

A Complete Unknown was co-written and directed by James Mangold, who previously directed a Johnny Cash biopic titled Walk the Line. He co-wrote the script with Jay Cocks.

Mangold is also known for directing 3:10 to Yuma, Ford v Ferrari, and Logan. He is fresh off the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the fifth installment in the franchise. Mangold helped send off Harrison Ford's iconic character.

Searchlight Pictures produced and will distribute the movie. A Complete Unknown is set for a Christmas Day release date on December 25. It will open alongside The Fire Inside and Nosferatu.