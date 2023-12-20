USC football and Caleb Williams didn't live up to the hype in 2023 because the team was too reliant on Williams for success

Things didn't go to plan for USC football and Caleb Williams this year. The Trojans came into the season after Williams' 2022 Heisman campaign, with big expectations for 2023. There was even some talk of USC contending for the College Football Playoff preseason, but the team lost five of their last six games after starting the year 6-0. As the team continued losing during the second half of the year, Williams fell out of the Heisman trophy race and the team lost any chance at postseason play.

There were multiple reasons USC couldn't keep winning the rest of the year. For one, their defense was really bad. The Trojans gave up over 30 points to each of their last eight opponents and ranked outside of the top 100 on defense.

On top of the defensive struggles, many believed the offense was too reliant on Williams, including one defensive assistant coach.

“(Not having a true No. 1) is part of it, but the bigger thing is when you look at ’em, the route structure, the passing game, the route combinations they try to put together aren’t hard to guard,” the assistant said. “They don’t put stress on you that way,” via The Athletic's Antonio Morales and Bruce Feldman.

This was particularly true after Jordan Addison left for the 2023 NFL Draft. They had talent with Brenden Rice and Tahj Washington, but nobody who truly threatened opponents like Addison. Outside of lacking a top receiver, USC's scheme could have helped Williams more, according to the assistant.

“It’s so much on the quarterback,” the assistant added. “They need to diversify and spread it out a little bit more. If they could slide it back to a little more of a balance and not put so much on the quarterback, that would enhance things for sure.”

Caleb Williams still had a great season — completing 68.6% of his passes for 3,633 yards with 30 touchdowns and five interceptions — but the Trojans weren't complete enough as a team to get far this season. If Williams does declare for the 2024 NFL Draft, things will appear even more bleak for USC going forward.