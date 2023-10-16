The Minnesota Wild scored six goals in their first two games en route to a 1-1 record. They'll be without one of their best players for a couple of weeks though as forward Matt Boldy will miss some time with an upper-body injury, according to Michael Russo.

Boldy recorded a point in each of the Wild's first two games to begin his third NHL season. He finished third on the team in points last season, scoring a career-high 31 goals. He has 104 points in 130 career games and added four points in 12 playoff games, all with the Wild.

Boldy suffered the injury late in Saturday's 7-4 loss. He scored his first goal of the season before sustaining the injury in the third period. He played a total of 16 minutes.

The Wild will play with one less forward and one extra defenseman than the usual 12 and 6 as they head up north to Montreal to face the Canadiens on Tuesday.

Losing Boldy is a big blow for the Wild, a team who has playoff aspirations again this season after losing in the first round last season. Any team that loses its second-leading scorer from a season ago will go through some struggles.

The Wild got off to winning ways this season but unfortunately lost a big piece of their offense after two games. Matt Boldy's absence will definitely be felt by Minnesota as they try to keep their offense afloat while he's off the ice. Boldy played in all but one game for the Wild last season.