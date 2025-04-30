The Vegas Golden Knights are one win away from advancing, and they have Brett Howden to thank for that. In an electric Game 5 that had all the intensity of playoff hockey, Howden delivered in overtime, scoring the game-winning goal just 4:04 into the extra period to give Vegas a 3–2 win over the Minnesota Wild. With the series now tilting 3–2 in favor of the Golden Knights, Howden’s heroics have them on the brink of moving on.

After the game, the Knights posted a video of Howden smiling and sharing a short but fired-up message to the fans. “Huge win tonight, Vegas. Let’s keep it rolling,” he said, summing up the energy around the team after another clutch finish.

The goal came off a beautiful play from Tanner Pearson, who circled behind the net and fed a crisp backhand pass to Howden stationed at the bottom of the left circle. Without hesitation, Howden ripped a one-timer past Wild goaltender Marc-André Fleury, who had no chance on the shot. The arena erupted as Vegas celebrated its second consecutive overtime win in the series.

This was Howden’s third goal of the 2025 postseason and his second career playoff overtime winner. His ability to step up in big moments has been vital for the Golden Knights, especially in a series that has seen tight scores and momentum swings.

Vegas had taken the lead twice in regulation. William Karlsson opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal, but Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov answered quickly. Mark Stone added another for Vegas, only for Matt Boldy to tie it late in the third and force overtime.

Adin Hill held strong in goal for Vegas, finishing with 20 saves. Jack Eichel also made his presence felt with two assists, continuing his strong two-way play throughout the series.

Game 6 is set for Thursday night in Minnesota. The Golden Knights are looking to close things out on the road and avoid the unpredictability of a Game 7. With momentum firmly on their side and confidence growing, Howden’s message might just be prophetic.

If Vegas keeps it rolling, the Wild will need their best effort yet to stay alive.