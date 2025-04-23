The NHL is officially losing one of its most physical players. The league's all-time hits leader and former New York Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck is retiring from the game, per The Score. Clutterbuck hangs up his skates after 17 seasons in the NHL.

The forward didn't play during the 2024-25 season. He spent 11 years with the Islanders, before last skating with them during the 2023-24 campaign. New York didn't renew his contract after that season.

The forward posted 4,029 total hits in his career, per The Score. Hits are a stat that were first recorded in 2008, per the outlet, but Clutterbuck certainly never shied from them.

The forward also skated with the Minnesota Wild before coming to New York. He announced his retirement via an Instagram post.

Cal Clutterbuck had a solid NHL career

Clutterbuck's physical play frequently got him in hot water. He was no stranger to the penalty box, as he posted some major penalty minutes throughout his career. He had a career-high in that category in the 2011-12 season with the Wild, where he served 103 minutes.

The forward though was greatly respected by his coaches and teammates. He finishes his career playing in 1,064 NHL games. Clutterbuck also posted 293 total points, including 143 goals.

The long-time NHL player posted 12 postseason goals. He appeared in 81 total playoff games.

“I'm beyond grateful for every teammate, coach, fan and moment along the way,” Clutterbuck said in part in his Instagram post.

In his final season, the forward played in 82 games. That was a career-high for him. He posted 19 points for the Islanders in 2023-24, and also had a +4 in plus-minus. It turned out to be one of the strongest years of his career.

Clutterbuck's best offensive season in hockey turned out to be with the Minnesota Wild in 2010-11. That season, he scored 19 goals for the Wild while posting 34 points.

He was selected by the Wild in the third round of the 2006 NHL Draft.