The Minnesota Wild head home as they host the Vegas Golden Knights. It is time to continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series with a Golden Knights-Wild Game 3 prediction and pick.

In game one of the series, it was tied going into the second period, but Vegas would take control of the game. They would take a 2-1 lead into the third period and go on to win the game 4-2. The Golden Knights were hoping for more of the same in game two. The Wild had other plans, though. Matt Boldy, Marcus Foligno, and Mats Zuccarello all scored in the first period to make it 3-0. Kirill Kaprizov scored in the second period to make it 4-0. Noah Hanifin scored to make it 4-1 in the second period. In the third, Tomas Hertl made it a two-goal game, but a Kirill Kaprizov empty-net goal sealed the game as the Wild won the game 5-2.

Here are the Golden Knights-Wild Stanley Cup Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Golden Knights-Wild Game 3 Odds

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+176)

Moneyline: -142

Minnesota Wild: +1.5 (-220)

Moneyline: +118

Over: 5.5 (-115)

Under: 5.5 (-105)

How To Watch Golden Knights vs. Wild Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: TBS/truTV/Max

Why the Golden Knights Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Golden Knights is led by Jack Eichel. He finished the regular season with 28 goals and 66 assists, leading the team with 94 total points. He is joined on the top line by Mark Stone and Ivan Barbashev. Stone finished the year with 19 goals and 48 assists, sitting second on the team in points. Meanwhile, Barbashev finished the year with 23 goals and 28 assists. The top line for Vegas currently does not have a point, and all three have negative plus/minus values.

Meanwhile, the second line is led by Tomas Hertl and Pavel Dorofeyev. Hertl finished the regular season third on the team in points, having 32 goals and 29 assists on the year. Hertl has two goals and an assist in the series. Meanwhile, Dorofeyev had 35 goals and 17 assists this past season. He also had a goal in the first game of the series. Finally, Shea Theodore has been solid from the blue line. He has scored seven goals and 50 assists this year. He had an assist in game one of the series.

Adin Hill is expected to be in the goal for the Golden Knights in this one. He was 32-13-5 with a 2.47 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. Hill was solid in game one, stopping 18 of 20 shots. Still, he allowed four goals on just 16 shots in game two, taking the loss.

Why the Wild Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Wild have been led by Matt Boldy this year, who led the team in goals, assists, and points playing on the top line. Boldy finished the regular season with 27 goals and 46 assists, good for 73 total points. Boldy has three goals and an assist in the series. Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek will join Boldy on the top line. Kaprizov finished the regular season with 25 goals and 31 assists while playing in just 41 games. Kaprizov has two goals and three assists in the series. Eriksson Ek finished the year with 14 goals and 15 assists, playing in just 46 games this season.

Meanwhile, Mats Zuccarello leads the second line. He finished the season with 19 goals and 35 assists this year. He has one goal in the playoffs. Zuccarello is joined on the line by Frederick Gaudreau. Gaudreau finished the year with 18 goals and 19 assists this year. The line is rounded out by Marcus Johansson. Johansson finished the year with 11 goals and 23 assists this year, while also having an assist in the playoffs. Finally, Marco Rossi finished the year second on the team in points with 24 goals and 36 assists, currently playing on the third line.

Filip Gustavsson is projected to be in the net for the Wild. He was 31-19-6 on the year with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. Gustavsson stopped 23 of 26 shots in game one, but was great in game two. In game two, he stopped 30 of 32 shots in the winning effort.

Final Golden Knights-Wild Prediction & Pick

The Golden Knights come in as favorites in terms of odds in this Stanley Cup Playoffs game. If they hope to win game three, they need production from their top line. Both Jack Eichel and Mark Stone have a minus-three rating so far in the playoffs and have not produced a point. Meanwhile, the top line for the Wild has been great. Kirill Kaprizov has five points while Matt Boldy has four. The Wild hung around in game one and then were dominant in game two. They will get another win at home in this one.

Final Golden Knights-Wild Prediction & Pick: Wild ML (+118)