May 22, 2025 at 12:28 AM ET

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals provided extended minutes and a climactic finish. But delivered an epic collapse for the New York Knicks. One that Josh Hart admitted became tough to swallow.

Tyrese Haliburton hit an epic circus shot to force overtime. He then insulted Knicks fans by mimicking Reggie Miller's famous choke gesture at the Madison Square Garden. New York eventually fell 138-135 Wednesday.

The Knicks hit an embarrassing mark, though. New York became the first team in NBA Playoffs history to lose a 14-point lead and failed to secure the win.

“Teams leading playoff game by 14+ in final 2:45 of 4th quarter are 994-0 in play by play era (since 1997),” noted AP sports writer Josh Dubow on X.

Hart provided a tough admission on what went wrong after the game.

Josh Hart sounds off on Knicks collapse vs. Pacers

The veteran shooting guard didn't mince words via SNY Knicks on what transpired on New York's side.

“We didn't close the game out,” Hart began.

How did things unravel so quickly with such a solid lead with under three minutes left?

“Feel like our intensity dropped,” Hart explained. “We started playing slower, playing more into their hands.”

Aaron Nesmith sparked the late rally by hitting a 26-foot- three-pointer. Haliburton followed Nesmith in nailing a deeper 29-foot attempt. Nesmith cut the lead to eight with another three, then made two more with 51 seconds and 48 ticks left. He scored an astonishing 20 fourth quarter points total.

Hart ended the night chipping in only eight points. He watched four Knicks teammates reach double figures in points.

Jalen Brunson led the night with 43 points. Karl Anthony-Towns scored 35 points. Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby both hit 16 points apiece. Miles McBride dropped nine points off the bench.

Hart and the Knicks will aim to redeem themselves on Friday night inside Madison Square Garden.