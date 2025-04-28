ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The series is tied at two as the Minnesota Wild face the Vegas Golden Knights. It is time to continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series with a Wild-Golden Knights Game 5 prediction and pick.

The Golden Knights took game one of the series, winning 4-2, but the Wild would make the comeback. The Wild dominated game two, winning 5-2, and they would take control of the series with a 5-2 win in game three. In game four, the Golden Knights took the early lead on a goal from Shea Theodore, but Marco Rossi would tie the game in the period. Marcus Folgino would give the Wild the lead in the second, but Nicolas Roy would tie the game in the third. Tomas Hertl would then give the Golden Knights the lead, but Jared. Spurgeon would tie the game less than a minute later and force overtime. In overtime, Ivan Barbashev would win the game for the Golden Knights and tie the series at two.

Here are the Wild-Golden Knights Stanley Cup Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Wild-Golden Knights Game 5 Odds

Minnesota Wild: +1.5 (-150)

Moneyline: +176

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+122)

Moneyline: -215

Over: 5.5 (-130)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How To Watch Wild vs. Golden Knights Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 9:30 PM ET/ 6:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Wild Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Wild have been led by Matt Boldy this year, who led the team in goals, assists, and points playing on the top line. Boldy finished the regular season with 27 goals and 46 assists, good for 73 total points. Boldy has four goals and two assists in the series. Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek will join Boldy on the top line. Kaprizov finished the regular season with 25 goals and 31 assists while playing in just 41 games. Kaprizov has four goals and four assists in the series. Eriksson Ek finished the year with 14 goals and 15 assists, while having an assist in the playoffs

Meanwhile, Mats Zuccarello leads the second line. He finished the season with 19 goals and 35 assists this year. He has one goal and an assist in the playoffs. Zuccarello is joined on the line by Marcus Foligno, who has scored three times in the playoffs so far. Further, Frederick Gaudreu is on the third line. Gaudreau finished the year with 18 goals and 19 assists this year. The fourth line is home to Marco Rossi. Rossi finished the year second on the team in points with 24 goals and 36 assists. He has two goals and an assist in the playoffs.

Filip Gustavsson is projected to be in the net for the Wild. He was 31-19-6 on the year with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. He has been solid in the playoffs, with a .919 save percentage, and has been over .910 in save percentage in three straight games.

Why the Golden Knights Will Cover the Spread/Win

Jack Eichel leads the top line for the Golden Knights. He finished the regular season with 28 goals and 66 assists, leading the team with 94 total points. He has an assist so far in the playoffs. He is joined on the top line by Mark Stone and Ivan Barbashev. Stone finished the year with 19 goals and 48 assists, sitting second on the team in points. Stone has an assist so far. Meanwhile, Barbashev finished the year with 23 goals and 28 assists. Barbashev has a goal and an assist so far in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the second line is led by Tomas Hertl and Pavel Dorofeyev. Hertl finished the regular season third on the team in points, having 32 goals and 29 assists on the year. Hertl has three goals and two assists in the series. Meanwhile, Dorofeyev had 35 goals and 17 assists this past season. He has a goal and an assist for far in the series. Finally, Shea Theodore has been solid from the blue line. He has scored seven goals and 50 assists this year. He has a goal and an assist in the series.

Adin Hill is expected to be in the goal for the Golden Knights in this one. He was 32-13-5 with a 2.47 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. Hill has not been great in the playoffs, sitting with an .854 save percentage and a 3.30 goals-against average.

Final Wild-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

The Golden Knights come in as favorites in terms of odds in this Stanley Cup Playoffs game. Still, the top line is struggling for the Golden Knights. The Ivan Barbashev goal was the first for the top line so far in the playoffs. Meanwhile, the top line for the Wild has been dominant, with eight goals in four games so far. Further, the Wild are getting offensive production from all four lines, while it is mainly coming from the second line for the Golden Knights. With Adin Hill struggling, take the Wild.

Final Wild-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Wild +1.5 (-150)