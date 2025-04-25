ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Vegas Golden Knights look to even the series as they visit the Minnesota Wild. It is time to continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series with a Golden Knights-Wild Game 4 prediction and pick.

After winning game one of the series at home, with a dominating performance in the third period, the Golden Knights looked to take control of the series in game two. Still, the top line for the Wild played great, and the Wild won the game 5-2. The series then moved to Minnesota for game three. Kirill Kaprizov scored just 3:13 into the game to make it 1-0, and Marco Rossi would add another goal in the period. Alex Pietrangelo would get one back for the Golden Knights. In the second period, Matt Boldy and Kirill Kaprizov would both score. In the third, Reilly Smith made it a two-goal game, but an empty net goal from Marcus Foligno would seal the game. The Wild would win game three 5-2.

Here are the Golden Knights-Wild Stanley Cup Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Golden Knights-Wild Game 4 Odds

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+154)

Moneyline: -152

Minnesota Wild: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: +126

Over: 5.5 (-118)

Under: 5.5 (-104)

How To Watch Golden Knights vs. Wild Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT

TV: TBS/truTV/Max

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Golden Knights Will Cover the Spread/Win

Jack Eichel leads the top line for the Golden Knights. He finished the regular season with 28 goals and 66 assists, leading the team with 94 total points. He is joined on the top line by Mark Stone and Ivan Barbashev. Stone finished the year with 19 goals and 48 assists, sitting second on the team in points. Meanwhile, Barbashev finished the year with 23 goals and 28 assists. The top line for Vegas currently does not have a point, and all three have negative plus/minus values.

Meanwhile, the second line is led by Tomas Hertl and Pavel Dorofeyev. Hertl finished the regular season third on the team in points, having 32 goals and 29 assists on the year. Hertl has two goals and an assist in the series. Meanwhile, Dorofeyev had 35 goals and 17 assists this past season. He also had a goal in the first game of the series. Finally, Shea Theodore has been solid from the blue line. He has scored seven goals and 50 assists this year. He had an assist in game one of the series.

Adin Hill is expected to be in the goal for the Golden Knights in this one. He was 32-13-5 with a 2.47 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. Hill had a good game one, but struggled in game two and was pulled in game three after allowing four goals on 21 shots.

Why the Wild Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Wild have been led by Matt Boldy this year, who led the team in goals, assists, and points playing on the top line. Boldy finished the regular season with 27 goals and 46 assists, good for 73 total points. Boldy has four goals and two assists in the series. Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek will join Boldy on the top line. Kaprizov finished the regular season with 25 goals and 31 assists while playing in just 41 games. Kaprizov has four goals and three assists in the series. Eriksson Ek finished the year with 14 goals and 15 assists, playing in just 46 games this season.

Meanwhile, Mats Zuccarello leads the second line. He finished the season with 19 goals and 35 assists this year. He has one goal in the playoffs. Zuccarello is joined on the line by Frederick Gaudreau. Gaudreau finished the year with 18 goals and 19 assists this year. The line is rounded out by Marcus Johansson. Johansson finished the year with 11 goals and 23 assists this year, while also having an assist in the playoffs. Finally, Marco Rossi finished the year second on the team in points with 24 goals and 36 assists. He has a goal and an assist in the playoffs.

Filip Gustavsson is projected to be in the net for the Wild. He was 31-19-6 on the year with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. He has been great in the last two games, stopping 60 of the last 64 shots.

Final Golden Knights-Wild Prediction & Pick

The Golden Knights come in as favorites in terms of odds in this Stanley Cup Playoffs game. If the Golden Knights want to win this game, they have to slow down the top line for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy have combined for 13 points already in three games. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights' top line does not have a point, with both Jack Eichel and Mark Stone having a minus-five rating. Meanwhile, Adin Hill has struggled heavily in the last two games. This could lead to Akria Schmid being in goal. Still, the Wild will score well again in this one and get the win.

Final Golden Knights-Wild Prediction & Pick: Wild ML (+126)