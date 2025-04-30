ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Wild look to force a game seven as they host the Vegas Golden Knights. It is time to continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series with a Golden Knights-Wild Game 6 prediction and pick.

It has been a back-and-forth series between the two teams. The Golden Knights took game one of the series, but the Wild would take the next two games, winning both games 5-2. In game four, it would take overtime, but Ivan Barbashev scored to give the Golden Knights the victory. In game five, the Golden Knights scored first, on a goal from William Karlsson. Kirill Kaprizov would tie the game, but Mark Stone would give the Golden Knights back the lead. After a scoreless second period, Matt Boldy scored to tie the game. This would force overtime, where Brett Howden would win the game for the Golden Knights.

Here are the Golden Knights-Wild Stanley Cup Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Golden Knights-Wild Game 6 Odds

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+154)

Moneyline: -164

Minnesota Wild: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: +136

Over: 5.5 (-108)

Under: 5.5 (-112)

How To Watch Golden Knights vs. Wild Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Golden Knights Will Cover the Spread/Win

Jack Eichel leads the top line for the Golden Knights. He finished the regular season with 28 goals and 66 assists, leading the team with 94 total points. Eichel has three assists so far in the playoffs. He will be joined by Pavel Dorofeyev on the top line. Dorofeyev had 35 goals and 17 assists this past season. He has a goal and an assist for far in the series. The line is rounded out by William Karlsson, who has a goal and an assist in the playoffs.

The second line is led by Mark Stone. Stone finished the year with 19 goals and 48 assists, sitting second on the team in points. Stone has a goal and an assist so far. He is joined by Tomas Hertl. Hertl finished the regular season third on the team in points, having 32 goals and 29 assists on the year. Hertl has three goals and two assists in the series. Finally, Brett Howden has been great from the fourth line in the playoffs. He has three goals in the playoffs so far.

Adin Hill is expected to be in the goal for the Golden Knights in this one. He was 32-13-5 with a 2.47 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. Hill has been better in the last two games, having a save percentage over .905 in each of them.

Why the Wild Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Wild have been led by Matt Boldy this year, who led the team in goals, assists, and points playing on the top line. Boldy finished the regular season with 27 goals and 46 assists, good for 73 total points. Boldy has five goals and two assists in the series. Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek will join Boldy on the top line. Kaprizov finished the regular season with 25 goals and 31 assists while playing in just 41 games. Kaprizov has five goals and four assists in the series. Eriksson Ek finished the year with 14 goals and 15 assists, while having three assists in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Mats Zuccarello leads the second line. He finished the season with 19 goals and 35 assists this year. He has one goal and two assists in the playoffs. Zuccarello is joined on the line by Marcus Foligno, who has scored three times in the playoffs so far. Further, the fourth line is home to Marco Rossi. Rossi finished the year second on the team in points with 24 goals and 36 assists. He has two goals and an assist in the playoffs.

Filip Gustavsson is projected to be in the net for the Wild. He was 31-19-6 on the year with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. Still, he left the last game with an illness after stopping 23 of 25 shots. If he cannot go, it will be Marc-Andre Fleury in the net for the Wild. Fleury stopped six of seven shots last time out.

Final Golden Knights-Wild Prediction & Pick

The Golden Knights come in as heavy favorites in terms of odds in this Stanley Cup Playoffs game. The biggest question is the health of Filip Gustavsson. He has been solid in the playoffs, having a .919 save percentage and a 2.63 goals-against average. Still, if he cannot goal, it will be up to Marc-Andre Fleury, in his final season before retirement, to save the day. Still, in his post-season career, he has a .911 save percentage and a 2.56 goals-against average. That includes when he led the Vegas Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2018. This will be a tight game, but the scoring ability of the top line for the Wild will be the difference as the Wild force game seven.

Final Golden Knights-Wild Prediction & Pick: Wild ML (+136)