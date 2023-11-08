The Minnesota Wild are reportedly trading defenseman Calen Addison to the San Jose Sharks for a 5th-round pick.

Last season was Calen Addison's first full year in the NHL, playing 62 games while putting up three goals and 26 assists for 29 points, according to NHL.com.

The addition of Addison will help the Sharks when it comes to a puck-moving defenseman, and it will allow him to play a bigger role and develop as a player. It would not be a surprise if Addison were to find a role on the power play with the Sharks under head coach David Quinn. That was a role he had with the Wild in the past, but is not doing this year. That could be the motivation for the Wild to move on.

If Addison's greatest value is his production on the power play, and you are not going to use him in that role because you have others deemed to be better, then it is likely the best course of action to trade that player. That is what the Wild did here, and they added a bit of draft capital to help too.

The Sharks got their first win of the season on Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers. San Jose's record is now 1-10-1, and they are still viewed as the worst team in the NHL. However, the addition of Addison could help the team evaluate talent better this season and determine what players will be a part of the future.