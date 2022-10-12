A wild cheating scandal has gripped the Ohio fishing community after two individuals were accused of stuffing fish with weights during a tournament in late September. Now, those two individuals have been indicted on a series of charges, including Grand Theft, per Field Yates of ESPN.

Two anglers accused of stuffing fish with lead weights and fillets in an attempt to win thousands of dollars in an Ohio fishing tournament were indicted Wednesday on charges of attempted grand theft and other counts.https://t.co/9QIPgFFeYL — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 12, 2022

Jacob Runyan, 42, and Chase Cominsky, 35, were indicted on felony charges of grand theft, cheating, and possessing criminal tools, as well as misdemeanor charges of unlawfully owning wild animals. The pair were discovered to have cheated during an Ohio fishing tournament in late September after the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament director grew wary of their surprisingly heavy catches.

Jason Fischer, the tournament director, noticed that Cominsky and Runyan were catching fish significantly heavier than the walleye typically found in the area. After reviewing his suspicions, Fischer cut open some of the pair’s fish in front of crowd of bystanders, revealing large lead balls and walleye filets to have been stuffed inside the fish.

ESPN reports that Runyan and Cominksy stood to receive more than $28,000 in prize money had they won the tournament, so it’s a substantial amount of cash at stake here. The two are set to be arraigned on Oct. 26.

Footage of the lead weights and filets being removed from the fish made the rounds online in early October, and it’s shocking, to say the least.

Serious Controversy in Pro fishing tournament as multiple-time winners caught stuffing lead weights and other fish filets in their fish to have the heaviest catch to win hundreds of thousands in prizes. pic.twitter.com/Sxqeo2XC0K — Billy (@Billyhottakes) October 1, 2022

This isn’t the first time suspicions arose regarding Cominsky and Runyan. ESPN reports that Rossford police were investigating the duo for similar allegations after a tournament back in April, but had insufficient evidence at the time.