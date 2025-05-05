ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Diego Padres continue their East Coast trip as they face the New York Yankees. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Yankees prediction and pick.

The Padres come into the series at 22-11, which places them in second place in the NL West. Heading into their series with the Yankees, they have won five straight games, including a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Meanwhile, the Yankees are 19-15 heading into this season. That places them in first place in the AL East. Still, the Yankees dropped two of three with the Rays over the weekend.

The Padres and Yankees will play game one of the series on Monday.

Padres-Yankees Projected Starters

Michael King vs. Clarke Schmidt

Michael King (4-1) with a 2.09 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP.

Last Start: King went 5.2 innings in his last start, giving up three hits and one walk. He would strike out six batters and give up just one run, taking the win over the Giants.

Away Splits: King is 1-0 on the road this year with a 3.97 ERA and a .261 opponent batting average.

Clarke Schmidt (0-1) with a 5.52 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP.

Last Start: Schmidt went five innings, giving up one hit and four walks. He would give up a home run and just one run overall while striking out six batters. Still, he took the no-decision as the Yankees beat the Blue Jays 5-1.

Home Splits: Schmidt is 0-0 at home with a 3.38 ERA and a .135 opponent batting average.

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+180)

Moneyline: +100

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-220)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Padres vs. Yankees

Time: 7:05 PM ET/ 4:05 PM PT

TV: TBS

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Padres have been led by Fernando Tatis Jr. He is hitting .328 with a .399 OBP. He has four doubles, a triple, eight home runs, eight stolen bases, and 26 runs scored this year. Manny Machado is also having a solid year. He is hitting .295 with a .360 OBP. He has 11 doubles, three home runs, 14 RBIs, seven stolen bases, and 21 runs scored. Also playing well this year is Gavin Sheets. Sheets is hitting .278 with a .340 OBP. He has four doubles, four home runs, 14 RBIs, and 11 runs scored.

Further, Luis Arraez is hitting .306 with a .366 OP. He has four doubles, a triple, three home runs, 12 RBIs, and 12 runs scored. Finally, Xander Bogaerts is hitting .243 with a .333 OBP. He has nine doubles, a home run, 11 RBIs, six stolen bases, and 15 runs scored.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees are led by Aaron Judge. Judge is hitting .423 this year with a .510 OBP. He has nine doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 33 RBIs, and 32 runs scored this year. Meanwhile, Anthony Volpe has been solid. He has hit .233 with a .326 OBP this year. He has ten doubles, five home runs, 19 RBIS, four stolen bases, and 16 runs scored. Also having a solid year is Paul Goldschmidt. He is hitting .349 with a .397 OBP. Goldschmidt has eight doubles, three home runs, 17 RBIS, and 19 runs scored.

Meanwhile, Austin Wells is not hitting great, but has been productive. He has hit just .208 with a .265 OBP. Well has six doubles, a triple, six home runs, 18 RBIs, and ten runs scored. Cody Bellinger has also been solid this year. He is hitting just .200, but has four doubles, a triple, four home runs, 18 RBIs, and 15 runs scored this year.

Final Padres-Yankees Prediction & Pick

In seven starts this year, Michael King has given up one or fewer runs in four of them. Further, he has given up three runs just twice, with one of those times being on the road. In his last four starts, he has given up just three earned runs in 25.1 innings of work. The current Yankees do not have a lot of experience against King. Only Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt have faced King, going 2-4 with a double and an RBI.

Meanwhile, Clarke Schmidt is coming off his best start of the year. He has made just three starts, but has given up at least two walks in all three, while also giving up three home runs this year. Still, the current Padres have not hit well against Schmidt. They are just 4-21 with three RBIs. Martin Moldonado is 2-2 with an RBI, while Oscar Gonzalez is 1-1 with two RBIs. While Schmidt does have a good track record against the Padres, he is not pitching nearly as well as Michael King this year. This should be a tight game, but take the Padres to come away with the win.

Final Padres-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Padres ML (+100)