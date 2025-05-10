The Mississippi State football program is coming off their first season under the leadership of head coach Jeff Lebby. It was a tough campaign in Starkville, as the Bulldogs went 2-10 and finished last in the SEC. This included an 0-8 mark in conference play. However, Mississippi State athletic director Zac Selmon still touted the idea of College Football Playoff expansion in the future during an appearance on “SEC This Morning,” a show on SiriusXM. College Sports on SiriusXM posted the exchange on their X, formerly Twitter, account.

“More access, more meaningful games… it's a great thing for college football,” posted the college sports focused account on the social media platform. “@zacselmon discussed the idea of CFP expansion & changes to @SEC Championship Weekend on #SECThisMorning!”

CFP expansion is constantly on the table, as more teams look to make appearances. Perennial contenders like Ohio State, Alabama, Oregon, Georgia and more would love a bigger chance at getting into the postseason. Could an expanded College Football Playoff in turn lead to more spots for the SEC and Big Ten, particularly guaranteed spots that have been reportedly pitched?

Related Mississippi State Football NewsArticle continues below
Padres Yankees prediction, Padres Yankees pick, Padres Yankees odds, Padres Yankees, MLB Odds
Padres vs. Yankees prediction, odds, pick – 5/6/2025
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after a play against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round at Chase Center.
Warriors rumors: Stephen Curry ‘doesn’t even want to talk’ about thumb injury
Washington Nationals pitcher Kyle Finnegan (67) throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
3 early Boston Red Sox trade targets ahead of 2025 deadline

Could Mississippi State football make a run towards CFP in 2025?

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby reacts on the sideline during the second quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-Imagn Images

Even if the Playoff expanded this season (it won't), the odds of the Mississippi State football program making it would be very slim. The school continues to pour resources into the football program, as they recently announced plans for build a new multi-million-dollar indoor practice facility for the program. Lebby is building off a 2-10 first season. The players are still buying in and learning his program, and more talent needs to come to Starkville.

Nevertheless, Selmon, and like his head coach in Lebby, would welcome more chances at an opportunity for a CFP title. Winning a national championship is forever. For a Mississippi State football program looking to make its' mark on the college football landscape, a national title run in the future could start with an expanded CFP that their AD touted on Friday.