The Mississippi State football program is coming off their first season under the leadership of head coach Jeff Lebby. It was a tough campaign in Starkville, as the Bulldogs went 2-10 and finished last in the SEC. This included an 0-8 mark in conference play. However, Mississippi State athletic director Zac Selmon still touted the idea of College Football Playoff expansion in the future during an appearance on “SEC This Morning,” a show on SiriusXM. College Sports on SiriusXM posted the exchange on their X, formerly Twitter, account.

“More access, more meaningful games… it's a great thing for college football,” posted the college sports focused account on the social media platform. “@zacselmon discussed the idea of CFP expansion & changes to @SEC Championship Weekend on #SECThisMorning!”

CFP expansion is constantly on the table, as more teams look to make appearances. Perennial contenders like Ohio State, Alabama, Oregon, Georgia and more would love a bigger chance at getting into the postseason. Could an expanded College Football Playoff in turn lead to more spots for the SEC and Big Ten, particularly guaranteed spots that have been reportedly pitched?

Could Mississippi State football make a run towards CFP in 2025?

Even if the Playoff expanded this season (it won't), the odds of the Mississippi State football program making it would be very slim. The school continues to pour resources into the football program, as they recently announced plans for build a new multi-million-dollar indoor practice facility for the program. Lebby is building off a 2-10 first season. The players are still buying in and learning his program, and more talent needs to come to Starkville.

Nevertheless, Selmon, and like his head coach in Lebby, would welcome more chances at an opportunity for a CFP title. Winning a national championship is forever. For a Mississippi State football program looking to make its' mark on the college football landscape, a national title run in the future could start with an expanded CFP that their AD touted on Friday.