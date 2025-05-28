May 28, 2025 at 1:33 AM ET

Fenerbahçe has captured its second Turkish Airlines EuroLeague title in eight years, defeating AS Monaco 81–70 in the final. The EuroLeague is known for grand celebrations and victory parades, and once again, it delivered. As expected, Fenerbahçe didn’t disappoint. Their massive triumph parade made NBA championship celebrations look like child’s play.

On X (formerly Twitter), the official Fenerbahçe account posted a video of the parade with the fiery caption: “If you want, we can decorate all around with flags! 🔥” This perfectly captured the electric atmosphere of the club’s victory.

Throughout the afternoon, the streets of Istanbul overflowed with tens of thousands of jubilant fans. Their cheers echoed as flares lit up the city in celebration. As a result, Istanbul transformed into a sea of yellow and blue while the parade swept through.

Even the official EuroLeague account joined in, sharing the unforgettable sights from the massive celebration.

Fenerbahçe’s journey this EuroLeague season was nothing short of dominant. After a demanding 34-game regular season, they finished second behind Olympiacos with a 23–11 win-loss record, which secured them an outright playoff berth. Once the playoffs began, Fenerbahçe was unstoppable.

They swept Paris Basketball in their best-of-five series and then defeated defending champions Panathinaikos AKTOR, 82–76, in the semifinal. Consequently, this set up their first finals appearance in seven years, which they capped off by overpowering AS Monaco.

Moreover, this monumental EuroLeague win has boosted Fenerbahçe’s chances of becoming the first Turkish club to claim the coveted Triple Crown.

Notably, no European club has achieved this feat since Real Madrid, Luka Doncic's former team, in the 2014–2015 season. Fenerbahçe has already captured the Turkish Basketball Cup after a dominant win over Beşiktaş. Additionally, they currently sit comfortably atop the Basketbol Süper Ligi standings. Now, only the BSL title stands between them and Triple Crown glory.

If Fenerbahçe reaches the summit of European basketball, head coach Šarūnas Jasikevičius, who played before in the NBA, will make history. He would become the only person in European basketball to win the Triple Crown five times, four as a player and one as a coach.

Will Jasikevičius lead Fenerbahçe all the way?