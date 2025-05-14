Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider has faced a lot of adversity while leading the Toronto Blue Jays. Despite that, he couldn't say anything to his third baseman in the bottom of the fifth inning of their Tuesday night game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Addison Barger hit a ball into foul territory, but Rays third baseman Junior Caminero ranged over and made the play.

Luckily for Caminero, his gem of a play didn't cost him his earlobe. As he made the catch, Caminero leaned into the netting along the third base side of the stands, as captured by ClutchPoints. His earring got caught in the net and he was stuck as he turned to through the ball back to Shane Baz. Thankfully for Caminero and the fans in attendance, his ear remained intact as he freed himself.

Even though he's only 21 and made his Major League Baseball debut back in 2023, Caminero has made an impact. It appears as though he already understands the important of matchups against American League East opponents. His defensive play prevented Barger from getting on first base to lead off the fifth inning.

Unfortunately, Baz's outing didn't last until the end of the frame. The Blue Jays then made it a game in the seventh inning. Schneider and the Blue Jays are hoping to put some distance between themselves and the Rays in the AL East standings in their first series of the season. The Rays, on the other hand, look to pull off the series sweep and leapfrog their division rivals.

Caminero is a full-time member of Tampa Bay's lineup, and has been a big plus to the Rays' offense. The 21-year-old will be an impact player for Tampa Bay for years to come. However, he might want to avoid any more scary run-ins with the net.