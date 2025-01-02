D'Angelo Russell's homecoming raises lineup questions for the Brooklyn Nets, the most prominent of which surrounds his former high school teammate, Ben Simmons. After opening the year in Brooklyn's starting lineup, Simmons moved to the bench nine games into the season. He was thrust back into the starting unit after the Nets traded Dennis Schroder on Dec. 15.

However, Russell's return adds another competent lead guard to the mix— one who, unlike Simmons, can excel as a floor spacer and pick-and-roll ball handler.

“When we had Dennis, we were more pick-and-roll driven,” head coach Jordi Fernandez said before Russell's debut. “Then, he was not with us, and we were more off-ball driven. Now, D-Lo’s back, so we can play pick-and-roll again. So, it’s not about what I want. It’s the strength of our guys and how that helps their teammates and how we create the shots that we want to take.”

“Obviously, we’re going to have to go through the process. I expect both to be very good together. I expect D-Lo to help us because of his ball-handling, ability to play pick-and-roll, shoot the ball, his experience, his willingness to take whatever role to help the team, go out and compete every game. So, that’s great. Now, we’ve got to go out and play. Figuring things out on the court, that’s the best way to do it.”

The point guards' contrasting styles were evident during Wednesday's 130-119 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

D'Angelo Russell offers new dimension to Nets offense

Russell posted 22 points and eight assists on 9-of-13 shooting off the bench, finishing a plus-three. He was comfortable probing in the pick-and-roll and creating for his teammates in the halfcourt or transition.

“I think he was outstanding. His engagement, communication, attention [to detail], everything. His court vision, ability to play pick-and-roll, it's pretty special,” Fernandez said.

Meanwhile, Simmons struggled, posting two points and six assists on 1-of-6 shooting while finishing a minus-18. Following an encouraging three-game stretch upon his return to Brooklyn's starting unit, the three-time All-Star's play has regressed. He's averaged 5.8 points and 7.8 assists while attempting 5.8 field goals and 0.5 free throws per game over his last four appearances.

The Nets' offense ranks 28th since the Aussie replaced Schroder in the starting lineup.

Simmons' poor fit as a non-shooting point guard alongside Nic Claxton has been well-documented throughout his Nets tenure. In 100 minutes last season, the pairing posted a 99.04 offensive rating and a -22.76 net rating. They've posted a -12.20 net rating in 180 minutes together this season.

Simmons' inability to run pick-and-roll due to his shooting limitations has contributed to those struggles. The third-year Net is averaging 1.07 possessions per game as a pick-and-roll ball-handler this season. He's averaging 0.61 points per possession on those plays, ranking 141st among 146 players to run the play at least 28 times.

With Simmons playing a featured role as a lead ball-handler, Claxton's pick-and-roll impact has regressed. The sixth-year center is averaging 1.9 pick-and-roll possessions per game as a roll-man. He's averaging 1.10 points per possession on those plays, ranking 26th among 41 big men to run at least 40 pick-and-rolls this season.

Claxton averaged 2.3 possessions per game and 1.17 points per possession last season, with Spencer Dinwiddie and later Schroder serving as lead ball-handlers. He averaged 2.2 possessions per game and 1.36 points per possession in 2022-23, with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant leading Brooklyn's offense for most of the year.

Russell's pick-and-roll capabilities present a cleaner fit that should boost Claxton's production. Despite Simmons' offensive limitations, his fastbreak orchestration adds a necessary dimension to Brooklyn's offense, given the team's lack of depth at point guard.

Simmons and Russell should both enjoy prominent roles as the season progresses. However, fans should monitor which Fernandez leans towards as the team's lead guard and how that decision impacts the supporting cast.

“I think it's a good problem to have as a coach,” Russell said of his and Simmons' contrasting styles. “He dominates the ball as a playmaking guard as well, forward, whatever you wanna say. So to be able to get out there and meet in the middle and help his game and find ways he can help mine and also help the team and make coach's job easy as well is something that you don't get that opportunity as often as you would assume so. For me to have that opportunity now, somewhere that I'm familiar with, once again, I'm just blessed to be here.”