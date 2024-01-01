If ever MJF signs with WWE this 2024, will he make it for the WWE 2K24 game?

After his sudden removal from the AEW Roster after losing his world title at World's End, speculation around Maxwell Jacob Friedman's future ran wild. While MJF has a high chance of finding himself following CM Punk's footsteps, is it still possible for him to also make an appearance in this year's WWE 2K game?

The Likelihood of MJF in WWE 2K24 Roster, Revealed

While 2023 has taught us never to say never in the world of wrestling, there's very little chance for MJF to still make it to the WWE 2K24 roster. If Visual Concepts' calendar is similar to the ones they've had for WWE 2K22 and WWE 2K23, then we could expect WWE 2K24 to come out around March. Marketing for the game would start in February, including the reveal of its cover athlete. It would be cool to see MJF grace the covers of a WWE 2K game, but this won't be the year where we'll see it happen. No worries, though, the guy still has a long career ahead of them.

As a member of the game's roster, it's also highly unlikely that the former AEW World Champion will make it to the base game. After all, Visual Concepts usually scans the likeness of performers during the year prior, usually cutting off during SummerSlam. We've long been past that deadline, so unless MJF has been secretly working with Visual Concepts all this time (which we won't put past him, by the way), then there's no way he'll be in the base game.

But that doesn't completely eliminate the possibility of MJF appearing as part of WWE 2K24's season pass, including today's hottest free agent in the wrestling world as a DLC character. If Bray Wyatt's return during Extreme Rules last year could be any indication, Visual Concepts would still scan a high-profile wrestler past the deadline and include them in the season pass if the star is big enough to warrant the treatment.

Now, we're not saying that this will happen especially since all of this hinges on whether or not MJF ultimately signs with WWE. No reports indicating that have been made yet. But it would be really, really fun if we could get both MJF and CM Punk in WWE 2K24. In terms of probability, CM Punk might have a better shot of actually getting included, but Visual Concepts would be GOATed if they manage to pull off an MJF addition, too.