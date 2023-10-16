Florida A&M University (FAMU) is one of the most prominent public HBCUs and is currently ranked as the number one public HBCU in the nation and third amongst all HBCUs per U.S. News & World Report's latest rankings. The university is a forever home to rattlers far and near and has produced many successful black professionals. Some of these alumni who bleed that citrus orange and agricultural green are listed below.

Will Packer

Will Packer, a renowned film producer, stands out as one of Florida A&M University's most notable alumni. Despite earning an electrical engineering degree, Packer ventured into the entertainment industry. His journey to fame was marked by his ability to identify captivating stories that resonated with a wide audience. Even though his major was unrelated to the arts during his time at FAMU, he found ways to nurture his passion for filmmaking.

After leaving Florida A&M, Packer founded Will Packer Productions, a production company that gained recognition for its groundbreaking work and box office successes. Films like “Think Like a Man,” “Ride Along,” “Girls Trip,” and “Straight Outta Compton” showcase his talent for creating engaging and financially rewarding movies. Packer's achievements have earned him numerous awards and accolades, cementing his status as a trailblazer in the film industry.

Anika Noni Rose

Anika Noni Rose, a highly acclaimed theater and film actress, began her acting career at Florida A&M University, where she cultivated her love for the arts and earned a degree in theater. Her talent and dedication propelled her to the Broadway stage, where she won a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role in “Caroline, or Change.”

Rose gained further recognition for her portrayal of Lorrell Robinson in the film “Dreamgirls” and as the voice of Princess Tiana in Disney's animated film “The Princess and the Frog.” She remains an influential figure, celebrated not only for her exceptional acting skills but also for her ability to inspire fellow artists in the entertainment industry.

Karamo Brown

Karamo Brown excelled academically at FAMU and developed a passion for social work during his time there. Graduating with a degree in social work, he showcased his commitment to making a positive impact on individuals and communities.

During his tenure at FAMU, Brown honed his abilities and deepened his understanding of social issues and human behavior. His education and experiences laid the foundation for his future endeavors, allowing him to combine his love for social work with his role as a culture expert on the reality TV program “Queer Eye.” Brown has gained fame for his engaging and empathetic approach to promoting tolerance and acceptance while raising awareness about mental health.

Pam Oliver

Pam Oliver, a well-known sportscaster and sideline reporter, embarked on her journalism career while studying at FAMU's School of Journalism and Graphic Communications. Her time at FAMU provided her with a solid academic background and fueled her passion for journalism and communications. After earning a degree in broadcast journalism, she began her career as a news reporter before transitioning to sports journalism.

With a career spanning over three decades, Pam Oliver has become a pioneer in sports reporting. Renowned for her incisive interviews and comprehensive coverage of significant sporting events such as the Olympics, NBA Finals, and Super Bowl, Oliver has earned recognition and respect within the sports journalism community. She serves as an inspiration to aspiring writers and a trailblazer for women in the industry.

Kim Godwin

Kim Godwin has achieved remarkable career milestones since graduating from FAMU, holding significant positions in prominent news organizations and networks. Notably, she made history as the first Black woman to serve as President of ABC News, a major broadcast network news division. Her accomplishment serves as a source of motivation for aspiring journalists, particularly women and people of color, highlighting the importance of excellence and diversity in the media.