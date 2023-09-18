U.S. News & World Report has released their 2023-2024 ranking of the top HBCUs in the nation. The list is published annually every year and uses several factors to determine the rankings of the HBCUs. The ranking system relies on two fundamental aspects: quantitative and qualitative measures that education experts have identified as dependable indicators of academic excellence, alongside U.S. News' perspective on what holds significance in the realm of education. There are seven categories of indicators that are utilized to measure academic quality: outcomes, metrics, student loan burden, evaluation by administrators at peer HBCUs, faculty resources, financial resources, student excellence, and alumni donations.

Spelman was ranked the #1 HBCU in the nation for the 17th consecutive year in a row on U.S. News & World Report's list. Spelman boasts a 76% graduation rate, the highest amongst HBCUs in the nation. Following Spelman is Howard University, which is ranked as the second-best HBCU in the nation for the second year in a row. Florida A&M made the biggest splash on the list, being ranked as the third-best HBCU in the nation and the number-one public HBCU in the nation. The Rattlers were ranked 7th on last year's list.,

The full list of the top 10 HBCUs is featured below. To see the full list, rankings, and methodology click here.

U.S. News & World Report Top Ten HBCUs