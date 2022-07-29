William White, beloved former Lions DB, dies at 56

The NFL world lost another good one on Thursday. Multiple reports have confirmed that former Detroit Lions defensive back William White has passed away at the age of 56.

The Lions made the announcement while also stating that White had been battling ALS over the past few years. The former Ohio State standout has now lost his fight against the dreaded disease.

Chris Spielman, a former college and Lions teammate of White and currently a special assistant to the team president/CEO, issued a somber message in the wake of his good friend’s passing (via Bill Rabinowitz of The Columbus Dispatch):

“I loved William,” Spielman said in a statement he provided the team. “We shared experiences of joy and sorrow on and off the field. He was and always will be my brother. I am grateful to share a special moment last year when he was able to share the ring of honor moment with me. I can’t wait to see him again when he will be free from ALS. May God’s Peace rest upon his family.”

In their official statement, Detroit also shared the profound sadness the entire organization is currently going through:

We share in the sadness felt today throughout the NFL community following the news of William White’s passing. Drafted by the Lions in the 4th round of the 1988 Draft out of Ohio State, White played 6 seasons in Detroit (1988-1993) & appeared in 95 games (79 starts) for the club.

White spent the first six years of his career with the Lions. He also had stints with the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons before retiring in 1998. In 2016, he was diagnosed with ALS or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. It is a degenerative disease that affects the nervous system. The condition is also known as the Lou Gehrig disease after it was named after the MLB icon, who passed away from the same condition.

William White leaves behind his wife, Nikol, and their three children, Willaim Jr., Brendon, and Brea. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during these trying times.