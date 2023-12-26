Willie Green is the current head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans. Let's get to know Willie Green's wife Terrah Green.

Willie Green's wife is Terrah Green. Willie had a long and respectable NBA career as a player. He had stopovers with several NBA teams, including the Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Orlando Magic.

After hanging up his basketball sneakers, Willie would serve as an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns. During that span, Willie collected two NBA championships and accumulated four NBA Finals appearances.

Nowadays, Willie is trying to whip the New Orleans Pelicans into a championship contender after several seasons of failing to quality for the playoffs. This has helped Green build a net worth of $5 million. But while Willie is trying to transform the Pelicans into a contender, there's no question that he has it all figured out when it comes to his wife and family. For this piece, let's get to know more about Willie Green's wife Terrah Green.

Who is Terrah Green?

Given that Terrah prefers to keep her life away from the public eyes, it isn't surprising that little to no details are known about Terrah Green, formerly known as Terrah Weston. However, we do know that Terrah studied at Central Michigan where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Management.

According to her LinkedIn profile, in 1997, Terrah embarked on a corporate career. She started her career as a Manager of Interactive Marketing at WPP Team Detroit, which is a marketing firm. In her nine-year stay in the firm, Terrah also took up other positions such as Operations Manager, Talent Coordinator, Broadcast Coordinator and Brand Traffic Supervisor.

After working there for nine years, Terrah was hired as a Project Manager for Cadient Group, which is an interactive marketing firm, before working for Evoke Health, which is an advertising platform mainly focused on healthcare. At Evoke Health, Green also served as a Project Manager.

Terrah Green starts businesses

In 2014, Green launched her own real estate firm called TWG Investments. TWG Investments continues to operate after nine years.

Six years later, Green was as the founder of Tried & True. Tried & True is a firm that aims to build a platform that will develop support networks.

Terrah Green's marriage with Willie Green

Specific details about how Willie and Terrah met are not known publicly. However, the couple started seeing each other around 2006. They both officially shared their vows in 2010. Since then, the couple has successfully raised three beautiful children together in Aaliyah, Mason, and Ross.

Given that Ross was Terrah's son from a previous relationship, the NBA veteran made sure to approach Ross about starting a life with his mother. In fact, Green did it in the most wholesome way possible.

In fact, according to the same report by Andscape, Terrah recalled their first meeting “Willie comes up and introduces himself at the camp, it was like, ‘Hey, Ross, how are you doing?’ He goes, ‘Oh, I’m great. I’ll tell my mom I bumped into you.’ And Willie, he got the biggest laugh out of that. It was so funny. Yeah, it was really cute.”

Since entering his life and getting married, the current Pelicans head coach made sure to keep his relationship with his wife and blended children growing. In fact, the Green matriarch couldn't be happier to have the Pelicans coach serve as a father figure for her son, Ross.

In the same conversation with Andscape, Terrah added “Ross was looking for that father figure, and Willie is just such an amazing man and just took him under his wing. And he’s always treated Ross like he was his own. And so, their bond has grown over the years. The respect has always been there. He couldn’t wait to call him dad.”

Ross was part of the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders team that won the Southland Conference Championship to clinch a spot in the NCAA Tournament at the expense of Northwestern State. With the feat, the Green matriarch couldn't be happier for her son's hard work and achievement.

In the same report by Andscape, Terrah claims “It just is a tribute to his grit and determination, his tenacity. We’re proud of him … He’s had so much heart. And he outworks and outcompetes. That’s what Ross does.”

While the Green couple is busy and successful in their own respective careers, it seems that they're also very good parents given how tightly knit the Green household is. Moreover, Willie and Terrah's love for each other only continues to grow.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Willie Green's wife Terrah Green.