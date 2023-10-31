Willie Green's net worth in 2023 is $5 million. Green is a basketball coach who currently serves as the head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans of the NBA.

As an assistant coach, Green won a pair of NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors. He is also a former basketball player who had stopovers with the Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Orlando Magic. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Willie Green's net worth in 2023.

Willie Green's net worth in 2023 is $5 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Sportskeeda.

Willie Green was born on July 28, 1981, in Detroit. He attended Cooley High School. After graduating from high school, Green attended Detroit Mercy College.

He played for four seasons for Detroit Mercy. In total, he accumulated averages of 14.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. He made the All-Horizon League team selection twice and was named Horizon League Player of the Year in his final year.

Willie Green is drafted by the 76ers

After using up all four years of his college eligibility, Green decided to declare for the 2003 NBA Draft. On draft night, the Philadelphia 76ers picked him in the second round with the 41st overall pick.

Shortly after, as per Spotrac, Green signed a two-year rookie deal, worth $986,977. Green mostly served as a backup shooting guard for the Sixers.

In 2006, he signed a five-year contract extension worth $17 million. In seven seasons with the Sixers, Green averaged 9.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.

His best NBA season came in 2007-08. During that year, Green averaged a career-best 12.4 points per outing to go along with 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

Willie Green is traded to the Hornets

During the 2010 offseason, Green was traded by the Sixers along with Jason Smith to the New Orleans Hornets in exchange for Craig Brackins and Darius Songalia. In his lone season with the Hornets, Green averaged 8.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game.

After his contract expired, Green emerged as a free agent. The 6-foot-3 guard opted to sign with the Atlanta Hawks. It was a three-year contract worth $4.2 million. Green only suited up for a single season for the Hawks. He put up 7.6 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game.

Willie Green is traded to the Clippers

One season later, Green found himself on the move once again. In the 2012 offseason, the Hawks traded Greene to the Los Angeles Clippers in return for Sofoklis Schortsanitis.

In contrast to his previous NBA stints, Green played for two seasons with the Clippers. He put up 5.7 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game in 63 games across two seasons. However, after two seasons, Green was released by the Clippers in 2014.

Shortly after being released by the Clippers, Green immediately found another NBA home after he was claimed by the Orlando Magic. In his final season in the NBA, Green registered 5.9 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.

Willie Green's career as an NBA assistant coach

With no NBA team, Green eventually decided to call it a career as a player. Afterwards, he joined the Warriors coaching staff as an assistant coach. With Green in the sidelines, the Warriors would go on to make four-straight NBA Finals appearances and win two-straight NBA titles.

In 2019, Green eventually joined the Phoenix Suns coaching staff. He was part of the Suns' coaching staff which saw the team end their playoff drought since 2010.

Furthermore, during the same year, the Suns also made the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993. However, the Suns just couldn't get past the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks.

Willie Green hired by Pelicans as head coach

Welcome Home Willie 👏 The new head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans: Willie Green!

In 2021, Green became the head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans. Green is enjoying an annual salary of $1.2 million as the head coach of the Pelicans.

Tasked with making the Pelicans a legitimate playoff contender, Green was successful in his first coaching year. Although the Pelicans posted a 34-46 losing record, the team managed to end their playoff slump by defeating the Los Angeles Clippers, 105-101 in the play-in tournament to punch the final ticket to the 2022 playoffs. Unfortunately, the Pelicans were outlasted by the Phoenix Suns in six games.

A season later, the Pelicans missed the playoffs for the first time under Green's watch. Despite posting a 42-40 winning record for the ninth seed in the West, the Pelicans failed to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder, 123-118, at the Play-In Tournament.

