The viral Willy Wonka Experience event at Glasgow event may have turned into chaos. But it gave the internet a new character, Willy Wonka's The Unknown. However, people were still not in the loop.
Who was the actor behind The Unknown?
In a Twitter video, actor Jain Edwards claimed her role as The Unknown. Edwards details that upon entering the event, she asked the Willy Wonka character “What do we get ourselves into?”
the actor who was hired to play "the unknown" in the willy wonka glasgow experience. pic.twitter.com/RaWVFkIBSZ
— jain edwards (@jain_edwards) February 29, 2024
The said Willy Wonka ‘The Unknown' character also narrates that living in the walls things is not her idea. Although she remarked how she looked cool with the mask on. For context, The Unknown character gained traction online for hiding behind a wall and scaring off children.
“I actually wanted to live in the toilet, but it's actually a lot harder to get into than you'd imagine.”
In describing the attendees, who also reported the event to the police, the actor said they understood what the experience was. “They were understanding this as quite a powerful piece of theatre.”
Despite recounting her story as the Willy Wonka Experience's actor, not all were convinced.
Apparently, there's a mix-up as someone else claims to have talked to the real ‘The Unknown.” Some said the real actor is a 16-year-old named Felicia.
With different stories, people are unsure who really played The Unknown.
Less than a day after her video, Edwards received a community note on Twitter. It read “Jain Edwards did not play The Unknown at the Willy Wonka Experience at Glasgow.