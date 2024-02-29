Glasgow, Scotland witnessed a disastrous Willy Wonka chocolate factory experience on February 24, instantly becoming a viral sensation. And the viral Willy Wonka Experience actor, in question, got a surprising revelation to share.
Organized by House of Illuminati, the event left families disappointed with its different set. Originally, the organizers advertised the Willy Wonka experience as an immersive experience based on the classic Roald Dahl novel and movie franchise.
The event, priced at up to $44 per ticket, featured actors in subpar costumes and meager candy treats. Therefore, prompting angry parents to demand refunds and even call the police. Amid the chaos, a photo of an Oompa Loompa actor, Kirsty Paterson, emerged as a viral sensation, symbolizing the event's failure.
The Willy Wonka Experience actor recounted the event's mismanagement, emphasizing her disbelief at the lack of preparation and inadequate costumes. Despite the humiliation, she and her fellow actors persevered, attempting to salvage the experience for disappointed attendees.
When asked how she got in the Willy Wonka Experience as an actor, she revealed an interesting job hunting decision.
“It was listed on Indeed. I don’t normally get my acting jobs through Indeed, but I just thought, all right. To be honest, I was a wee bit skeptical, because it was not through an agency. They were offering £500 for two days of work, so I decided to go.”
The viral photo capturing Paterson's dismay has since sparked widespread internet attention, generating memes and even Halloween costume ideas.
Reflecting on the unexpected viral fame, Paterson remains resilient, finding humor in the situation despite enduring negative comments online.