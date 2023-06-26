Carlos Alcaraz reclaimed the ATP number-one ranking coming off a maiden grass court at the Queen's Club Championships. He usurped Novak Djokovic who acquired the top spot after his French Open victory. However, Alex De Minaur cannot help but posit that the Serbian is still the favorite to win Wimbledon.

Wimbledon is fast approaching and all the preparatory tournaments like Queen's have just wrapped up. Carlos Alcaraz beat Alex De Minaur in their finals matchup at the grasscourt tournament. The Australian tennis was mopped by Carlos Alcaraz in two sets, 6-4 and 6-4. It may have been Alex De Minaur's salty demeanor after the loss that made him drop his Wimbledon projection, per Luka Nikolic of Sportskeeda.

“I think Djokovic is still the favorite for Wimbledon, but anything can happen. If the favorite always won, it would be a boring sport. Novak is the favorite, but there are plenty of players who can hurt him and make it difficult,” the Australian tennis star said after his defeat to Carlos Alcaraz.

It is not an unpopular opinion to argue that Novak Djokovic would win his 24th grand slam at Wimbledon. Even Australian Open CEO Paul McNamee thinks that the Serbian tennis legend should be favored to win. He disclosed his feelings on Novak Djokovic's standing in a Twitter post.

“Due to the aberration of not awarding points last year, Djokovic will not head the Wimbledon men’s draw. For me, not a good look,” he said.

Drama is at large entering Wimbledon this year. Will Carlos Alcaraz take this as a chip on his shoulder and remove Novak Djokovic from contention?