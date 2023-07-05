Andy Murray is looking to make one of his epic Wimbledon runs for perhaps the final time, and this year may be his last best chance.

If he is going to go deep, he will have to have the physical chops to get through matches efficiently, as fatigue is a major factor for the 36-year-old former champion.

He is feeling good about his chances after his recent successes on the grass surface this season, and confidence will be key for him in his home country.

“I'm playing well enough to beat most of the players, I think, in the draw if I play well. Physically, I feel good … I feel absolutely fine right now,” the star analyzed.

He was able to get a crucial straight sets victory against fellow Brit Ryan Peniston, winning 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 on Tuesday.

“As the match (against Peniston) went on, unforced errors, I cut them out. I was pretty ruthless at the beginning of the second and third sets. There was no sort of dip in intensity or anything. I got ahead early in those sets, did well,” Murray remarked.

His opponent showed great respect to the former world No. 1, and reiterated his sentiment.

“I think the main thing that Andy did really well today was he was just relentless on every point,” Peniston said.

“He played really well today. Yeah, I think why not? Why can't he go and win it?”

Murray has certainly proven he has the capabilities for a long run in the past, and with several stars out of the field this year, he will have to earn rapidly decisive victories to stay fresh before a potential Novak Djokovic meeting that will take a relentless effort, and a little bit of magic.