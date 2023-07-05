Andy Murray has worked his way up to reclaim his claim on the Wimbledon stomping grounds after defeating Ryan Peniston. The two-time grass-court major winner earned his way up after a historic run starting from winning the Surbiton Trophy. He has been through a lot for his age and even faced greats like Roger Federer throughout his career.

Andy Murray may be one of the oldest players at SW19 this year. Although, he has shown that his skills do not falter when it matters on home soil. He eviscerated Ryan Peniston with a 6-3, 6-0, and 6-1 scoreline in Wimbledon's first round. The homegrown hero now awaits the winner between Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas as he advances.

His victory does not come without any fun. Roger Federer was watching his match against the 27-year-old tennis player and he took notice. The British tennis sensation joked about the 2012 Olympics and how he is shocked that Roger Federer supported him this time around, per Robert Calcutt of Talk Sport.

“It was amazing to have some royalty here, but also some tennis royalty as well. It's amazing to have Roger here supporting the event. The last time I was on this court and he was watching was during the [2012] Olympics and he sat in Stan Wawrinka's box supporting against me!” Andy Murray said while laughing.

He eventually set the jokes aside and thanked the retired legend after watching him play.

“So it was nice to see a couple of claps today after some good shots but no, it's amazing. I hope you're doing well Roger and [wife] Mirka and your parents as well,” he declared.

It is fun to see legends of yesteryears still supporting each other even if they were butting heads in the past.