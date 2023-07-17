Mats Wilander is expecting a lot more out of Carlos Alcaraz on the grass surface now.

Alcaraz emerged victorious at Wimbledon yesterday following a hard-fought, five-set victory over Novak Djokovic in the final. It was the Spaniard's sixth title of the year as well as his second Grand Slam overall.

But what made this win especially impressive was not only that he beat Djokovic in the final, but the fact that it was just his fourth tournament on grass.

Alcaraz had previously struggled on the surface largely due to his inexperience. And yet, he was able to become the first player outside the Big Four to win Wimbledon since 2002.

That makes things in the upcoming Grand Slam picture very interesting for Wilander.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Carlos could win the next two slams and that is what is so cool about him,” the former No. 1 told Eurosport following the Wimbledon final (via Tennis 365). “I was not sure if grass was going to be good for him, but it is.”

But that's not all.

Wilander believes Alcaraz could even go on to become a multiple-time winner at the All-England Club if he continues to succeed on grass.

“Once you love this tournament and love the grass, you are going to be coming back and feeling like you can win it every year,” he explained. “I think we are seeing a multiple Wimbledon champion before our eyes right now.

“Alcaraz is a complete player at 20 years old. It is going to be incredible what he achieves because this was maybe the best Wimbledon match in terms of its level that I have ever seen.”