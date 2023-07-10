Christopher Eubanks' magical run continued on Monday, as the 27-year-old American authored a shocking Wimbledon upset of world no. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in five hard-fought sets. Eubanks who is ranked no. 43 in the world, was asked after the match if he was “living his best life.”

He delivered the perfect response, saying he “feels like he's living the dream”, per The Tennis Podcast.

It certainly seems like Eubanks, who had never advanced past the second round at a major in his career up until this point, is having an out-of-body experience.

He has just one title, a 250 series win at a grass tournament in Mallorca, Spain in June. But the 6-foot-7 Atlanta native's rocket serve clearly plays well on the fast Wimbledon grass, as he's picked up right where he left off in Mallorca.

Eubanks beat Thiago Monteiro in the first round before shocking local favorite Cameron Norrie in the second.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

His win over Tsitsipas is the first top-10 victory of his career. Eubanks has injected hope into American men's tennis, which has longed for a grand slam winner since the days of Andy Roddick, Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras.

In fact, an American man has not won a grand slam since Roddick secured the US Open title back in 2003.

But Eubanks presents a great opportunity for an American man to finally breakthrough. It won't be easy, though.

Grand slam champion Daniil Medvedev awaits in the quarterfinal, while the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic still loom large in the Wimbledon draw.

But Eubanks has made believers out of many.