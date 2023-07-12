Elina Svitolina has been through a lot before her Wimbledon matchups against Iga Swiatek and Venus Williams. The Ukrainian had to endure childbirth and a nagging back injury. She also had not seen the tennis courts in a while which makes recovery hard. Notably, her experience in a war-torn country made it hard to focus on tennis.

All of this added up meant that she would not be one of the higher seeds in Wimbledon. She was a wildcard entering the tournament. A matchup against Venus Williams also made her route at Sw19 quite hard. Nevertheless, she persevered and fought the battles. Now, she is two wins away from a grand slam title after beating the number-one ranked player and French Open victor.

The Ukrainian unveiled how she truly felt about all of these struggles after her victory against Iga Swiatek, per Ryan Gaydos of FOX Sports.

“War made me stronger and also made me mentally stronger. Mentally, I don’t take difficult situations as, like, a disaster, you know? There are worse things in life. I’m just calmer,” Elina Svitolina said.

She also discussed her mentality entering each matchup at the All-England Club.

“Also, because I just started to play again, I have different pressures. Of course, I want to win. I have this motivation, like huge motivation, to come back to the top. But I think having a child — and war — made me a different person. I look at things a bit differently,” she declared.

A lot can change within a year of pain, sorrow, and hardship. Svitolina proves why she can be back at the top despite the tough situations.