Wimbledon can sometimes take away opportunities for some athletes. Tennis can be a big roadblock to a person's enjoyment and leisure like going to concerts. Casper Ruud wanted to watch The Weeknd in the middle of the grass-court major and Elina Svitolina wanted to see Harry Styles before facing off with Iga Swiatek.

Facing Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon quarter-final is not the biggest problem for the Ukrainian tennis player. Rather, it is not getting to see Harry Styles because she advanced in the tournament. She resorted to giving her tickets away and posting them on social media.

“Hey, guys!! I was supposed to go to see my fav @harrystyles concert in Vienna tomorrow… But Wimbledon changed my plans. Someone want to go? I have two tickets,” she said.

Elina Svitolina even gave the former member of One Direction a huge shout-out during her post-game press conference at SW19.

“Well, I hope Harry is watching maybe… I’m just a big fan of us. So you know… just like…” the Ukrainian tennis star declared with glee, per The Tennis Letter.

It did not take a large amount of time for the British singer to take notice and respond to the 28-year-old.

“Congratulations! We have four shows to go, you’re welcome at any of them. Good luck with the rest of the tournament. H,” Styles wrote.

She can draw a lot of inspiration from this moment as Harry Styles noticed her. Iga Swiatek should be wary because Svitolina will enter the match with much glee knowing that her idol fully supports her run at Wimbledon.