This was not what Venus Williams had in mind when she decided to make Wimbledon her first grand slam of 2023. Venus William's first Wimbledon match barely started before a knee injury all but ended her hopes of making any kind of run at All England Club.

Williams slipped and fell early in his first-round Wimbledon match against Elina Svitolina. The 43-year-old grabbed her right knee and screamed in pain. Williams finished the match, but she was hampered by her knee injury until Svitolina won 6-4 6-3 and advanced to the second round of Wimbledon.

After being ousted in her first Wimbledon match, Williams couldn't hide her disappointment.

“It was bad luck for me,” Williams said. “I can't believe it happened. I'm still trying to process it.”

Williams' knee injury is just the latest ailment that has derailed her 2023 tennis season. A hamstring injury sidelined Williams for five months. The five-time Wimbledon champion defeated Camila Giorgi in the first round of the Birmingham Classic for her first victory during her return. After getting hurt in Monday's match, Williams didn't have much of a chance to win her second match in just a few weeks.

“What makes this one hard to process is I've had so many injuries. I've been missing from tour for quite a while. This is not what I want for myself,” Williams said.

“This kind of fall, I didn't do anything wrong. I just went for the ball. There's nothing I can really do about it. Those kinds of things are hard to process emotionally, mentally and physically on the court.”