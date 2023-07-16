Novak Djokovic had not lost on Wimbledon's Centre Court since 2013, winning 45 straight matches before falling to Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday afternoon.

Djokovic had been the king of the All England Club for quite some time, winning every final since 2018. His run finally came to an end in a changing of the guard moment to the 20-year-old Spanish phenom, and he was extra emotional following the loss, per The Tennis Letter.

“I love you. Thank you for supporting me,” he said to his son in the stands as he teared up. “I'll give you a big hug and we can all love each other. Thank you.”

Novak Djokovic after loss to Carlos Alcaraz: “Nice to see my son still up there, smiling.” Novak started to cry. “I love you. Thank you for supporting me. I’ll give you a big hug & we can all love each other. Thank you.” 🥹 pic.twitter.com/cwSp6BMA5q — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 16, 2023

It was a contentious final match, that saw multiple lead changes throughout. After Djokovic dominated the first set 6-1, the young Alcaraz fought back and took a two sets to one lead. The mental stalwart would not go down easily, taking the fourth to force a decisive final set.

The tide turned for Alcaraz early in the fifth, staving off a break point and causing Djoker to smash his racket against the net. It was an outburst not seen in some time for the veteran, who has been notoriously calm under pressure in the late stages of his career.

The Djokovic racket smash against the net post: pic.twitter.com/2k4BiDNOS2 — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) July 16, 2023

Djokovic's quest for the elusive calendar slam will have to wait another year, after he won the first two Grand Slams leading up to Wimbledon. It may have been the final chance for the 36-year-old, as the next generation of stars continue to take over the tennis world led by Carlos Alcaraz at number one.