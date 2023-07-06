Ryan Peniston suffered an early exit at Wimbledon to a hot-handed Andy Murray. The British legend demolished Peniston and sets his sights on the second round. His opponent thinks that Murray is definitely poised to claim a third grass-court majors title at SW19. Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas should be scared.

Ryan Peniston issues scary Andy Murray warning at Wimbledon

Wimbledon's first round was unforgiving for the 27-year-old. He was up against the two-time champion at Centre Court and the homegrown hero. The scorelines also reflected the mismatch as Andy Murray made light work out of him.

The kid from Essex got wiped 6-3 in the first set. He struggled to keep up with the oldheads pace. He was dominated by Andy Murray in the second set, 6-0. His last-ditch effort was also not enough as the sweep was in full swing. The match ended 6-1 in favor of the British tennis legend.

Ryan Peniston was quick to expound on why he lost to Andy Murray, per Charlie Gordon of Express UK.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I think the main thing that Andy did really well today was he was just relentless on every point. I had quite a few games where I was 30-Love up, things like that, and had game points, but he was relentless on every point. Yeah, that's why the scoreline was like it was,” he said.

He also added that the British star could win Wimbledon over Novak Djokovic.

“Yeah, I think why not? Why can't he go and win it? I thought he definitely played well. I mean, he is where he is because of the way he practices, as well. He's the same in practice. He's on every ball. Yeah, that's why he's so good,” Peniston declared.

Andy Murray faces his toughest challenge yet in the next round. He will face Stefanos Tsitsipas who just got off a magnificent win over Dominic Thiem.