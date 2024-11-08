The Dallas Wings have yet to find their next head coach after moving on from Latricia Trammell, but they have found their next general manager. On Friday, the Wings announced that they hired former Los Angeles Sparks head coach Curt Miller to be their executive vice president of basketball operations and general manager.

Miller has experience as both a head coach and general manager. He most recently coached the Sparks in LA. LA finished with the worst record in the league in 2024, though, leading the Sparks to go in a different direction with the head coach role.

Miller is excited to begin the next chapter of his career with the Wings.

“I am excited to join the Dallas Wings as the new executive vice president and general manager,” Miller said in a statement. “I’d like to thank Greg Bibb, Bill Cameron and the rest of the partners for this incredible opportunity. The potential of the Dallas Wings is immeasurable. With a new arena and practice facility on the horizon, a talented roster which is impactful both on the court and in the community, exciting positioning in the upcoming draft, a passionate and loyal fanbase, a fully invested ownership group, and a dedicated front office staff, now is the time for the Wings.

“As a veteran head coach and GM in the WNBA, I’m looking forward to bringing my experience, passion, and leadership to Texas while we strive to hang a WNBA Championship Banner in Dallas.”

Wings' offseason outlook

The Wings have uncertainty at the moment. Dallas endured injury trouble in 2024, but they also underperformed overall. Satou Sabally's future with the Wings is in question as well.

The good news is that Dallas is planning to build around Arike Ogunbowale. Ogunbowale is one of the best players in the WNBA and she is hoping to lead the Wings back to the postseason sooner rather than later.

The Wings are also preparing for the WNBA Draft Lottery. They have a chance to earn the No. 1 overall selection for the 2025 WNBA Draft, which will likely end up being UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers.

As for the current roster, the Wings feature potential. They have a number of young players with intriguing ceilings. Jacy Sheldon, who was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, enjoyed some impressive moments in 2024. Teaira McCowan also played an important role for the Wings. Maddy Siegrist displayed signs of potential despite dealing with an injury in 2024.

Will Dallas immediately become a legitimate postseason contender once again in 2025? It depends on the results of the offseason, but bringing in a veteran presence like Curt Miller will only help their situation. Of course, landing the No. 1 overall pick and adding another star would not hurt matters either.