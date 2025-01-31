ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Wisconsin-Northwestern prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Wisconsin-Northwestern.

The Northwestern Wildcats are now in very deep trouble as far as an NCAA Tournament at-large berth is concerned. They simply could not afford to lose games — especially at home — to opponents in the lower half of the Big Ten. Yet, that is exactly what they did on Wednesday night against Rutgers. It's true that Rutgers has NBA draft-level talents on its roster. Ace Bailey is a high-quality player who can pose matchup headaches to opponents. Yet, it remains that Rutgers has hugely underachieved this season and is a team other Big Ten schools simply have to beat if they want to make March Madness. Northwestern could not do that on Wednesday at home, falling to Rutgers by a 79-72 score.

Bailey torched Northwestern for 37 points. It was more than just the 37 points, however; Bailey was very, very efficient in getting his 37. He was 13 of 20 from the field, a sizzling 65-percent clip. If Bailey had needed 25 field goals instead of 20 to get 37 points, that's five more possessions Northwestern could have gained in a game it ultimately lost by seven points.

Northwestern now turns its attention to the Wisconsin Badgers, who just lost on the road at Maryland. Wisconsin was in good shape midway through the game but then allowed an 18-6 run to the Terrapins in the second half and lost the plot. They could not recover. Wisconsin is a clear-cut NCAA Tournament team which is playing for seeding and positioning in the NCAA and Big Ten Tournaments. Coach Greg Gard has a team which plays really good offense. It is the defense which will determine how far this team goes in March. This is not a normal Wisconsin team, but the improved offense does magnify the importance of defense for this particular group as the month of February arrives.

Here are the Wisconsin-Northwestern College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Wisconsin-Northwestern Odds

Wisconsin: -1.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -126

Northwestern: +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +105

Over: 142.5 (-115)

Under: 142.5 (-105)

How to Watch Wisconsin vs Northwestern

Time: 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

TV: FS1

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Wisconsin Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wisconsin scores. This team has cracked 100 points multiple times this season against power conference opponents. Even when the Badgers lose, as in their 85-83 loss to UCLA a week ago, they still put the ball in the bucket. Against Northwestern, a team which is not as skilled as Wisconsin, the Badgers should be able to do what they need to do on offense to win the game. If Northwestern couldn't stop Ace Bailey of Rutgers — a really good player, but also someone who does not have much of a supporting cast — NU is highly unlikely to stop a Wisconsin team which might not have a Bailey-level superstar performer on its roster, but which has balance and diversity in its starting five and can attack from various spots on the floor.

Why Northwestern Will Cover The Spread/Win

This is basically a must-win game for NU after the loss to Rutgers. The Wildcats will be desperate and motivated, and they will do everything they can to win versus a Wisconsin team which — in a plot twist relative to past seasons — does not actually play great defense. If Northwestern scores 85, it probably wins.

Final Wisconsin-Northwestern Prediction & Pick

Wisconsin is a better team, and the Badgers are coming off a loss, which should motivate them even more. Take Wisconsin.

Final Wisconsin-Northwestern Prediction & Pick: Wisconsin -1.5