ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Northwestern-Penn State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Northwestern-Penn State.

Here we go. It's time for full-tilt conference basketball. We have gotten through the holiday season and the changing of the year. Now it is January, and the nonconference cupcakes are just about done. It's time for two-plus months of cutthroat games between backyard neighbors. It's time for Big Ten basketball and the journey to the Big Ten Tournament in mid-March, then the NCAA Tournament.

Northwestern is 10-3. Penn State is 11-2. Both teams have a real chance to make the NCAA Tournament, but the conference season will determine whether they reach that goal or not. We have two months of basketball and close to 20 games for teams to either sink or swim. Every win is precious, every loss feels like a missed opportunity. The Big Ten looks like a deep and balanced league with no one team obviously lording itself over the rest of the field the way Purdue did the past few seasons with Zach Edey dominating the conference. This is a more parity-filled league, and so it begs the question of whether home teams will be able to hold serve with any consistency. Penn State gets the home-court advantage here. We will find out if the Nittany Lions can protect that home court against Northwestern.

Penn State has already collected a solid Big Ten home win against Purdue. Northwestern played a really good road game earlier in this Big Ten season but let it slip away in the final seconds against Minnesota. One of the natural questions which arises in relationship to this game is how well Northwestern handles late-game pressure away from home. The Wildcats have not been a relentlessly consistent offensive team so far this season. They don't always minimize their bad patches. They can allow bad situations to spiral and unravel. NU has to be able to perform damage control in this and the other road games it plays. Allowing a run to an opponent isn't a problem. Allowing an extended run — a run which keeps growing without interruption — is the problem Northwestern has to deal with.

Penn State has every expectation that it will win this game. Northwestern has to be able to do something special to knock the Nittany Lions off balance.

Here are the Northwestern-Penn State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Northwestern-Penn State Odds

Northwestern: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +188

Penn State: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -230

Over: 144.5 (-110)

Under: 144.5 (-110)

How to Watch Northwestern vs Penn State

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: Peacock

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Northwestern Could Cover the Spread



The Wildcats were not as healthy earlier in the season as they are now. With an intact lineup, they should be able to play Penn State on even terms. Since NU is getting 5.5 points, a close game means Northwestern covers the spread. There's more margin for error if you pick the Wildcats.



Why Penn State Could Cover the Spread



The Nittany Lions are strong at home and have already dispatched Purdue at home in Big Ten play this season. If they can handle Purdue easily, they should be able to defeat Northwestern with a similar level of ease.



Final Northwestern-Penn State Prediction & Pick

The lean is to Penn State, but Northwestern is getting a handful of points. This feels coin-flippy. Pass.

Final Northwestern-Penn State Pick: Penn State -5.5