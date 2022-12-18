By Diego Vergel de Dios · 3 min read

It’s another season in the NBA, and it’s another year of the Washington Wizards being in the middle of the pack.

Since the Wizards still have Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis as key cogs, they cannot execute a full rebuild. On the other hand, the team is also not strong enough to compete with the best in the East.

Washington’s talent extends beyond Beal and Porzingis. Kyle Kuzma could make an impact on both ends for any team in the league, Monte Morris is an ultra-reliable floor general and Deni Avdija has the early making of a top-tier wing defender. Since the roster has some other players with similar styles of play, don’t be surprised if the Wizards are active on the trade market leading up to the February 9th deadline.

With that in mind, here are a couple predictions to keep in mind as Washington begins scouring the trade market.

Wizards ship out Kyle Kuzma, Will Barton and Rui Hachimura

Will Barton was added to Washington’s roster over the offseason along with Monte Morris in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith. The expectation was for him to replicate his numbers in Denver, but they have instead plummeted because of his new role with the Wizards. Over the past couple of games, Barton is gaining his rhythm, so that will help in boosting his trade value even with an expiring contract.

The Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves are two talented squads that have a measly offensive rating, so adding a scorer like Barton would be a terrific deal for them. Barton will likely be in the second unit, adding some scoring punch off the bench.

Kuzma has been the subject of trade rumors since before the season began, and his standout play in the early going of 2022-23 has only made him a more intriguing target for contenders. The Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat are some of the franchises being linked to Kuzma, and the Wizards must pounce on the opportunity to maximize his trade value.

Among these three names mentioned, Kuzma is the one that will likely be traded sooner rather than later. For Rui Hachimura, he is in the final year of his rookie contract, and has not been effective for Washington on either end of the floor. Furthermore, they have Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert, who play a similar style to Hachimura.

Bradley Beal reaches a tipping point, but still does not request a trade

Ever since John Wall suffered major injuries that have hampered his career, Bradley Beal has been carrying the load for the Wizards. The record or standings have not been pleasant for Beal, but it is not his personality to complain or demand anything from the organization. The Wizards have dropped nine successive games and now stand in 12th place in the Eastern Conference, three-and-a-half games ahead of the worst record.

With Beal in the middle of his prime at 29 years old, his team’s lack of success is undoubtedly a tough pill to swallow. The problem is he signed a massive long-term extension in the offseason that includes a no-trade clause, so he has no plans of leaving D.C. However, he will inevitably reach a tipping point again sometime this season, and may consider requesting a trade from the front office.

Even with that circulating through his mind, the likelihood is he will not leave Washington and remain with the Wizards until the offseason at the very least.