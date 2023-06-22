The NBA world was sent into a frenzy hours before the 2023 NBA Draft when news broke that the Golden State Warriors are acquiring Chris Paul from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Jordan Poole and draft picks.

Everyone in the sports world will offer an opinion on this trade, including Colin Cowherd. The longtime sports media talent said he likes the move for both teams.

“Tyus Jones and Jordan Poole is a real backcourt for Washington. Productive, twitchy, I like it,” Cowherd said. “What the Warriors are saying with Chris Paul is ‘when Steph misses a game or heads to the bench, we need a grown-up to run the offense.' A low turnover, get the ball to shooters offense. I like it”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Though Paul is the biggest name in the trade, the Wizards getting Poole to pair with Jones, who they got for Bradley Beal, gives them a reason to believe they are the winners of this trade. Of course, if the Warriors end up winning another championship with Paul on the roster that'd be a different story.

It was hard to imagine a world in which the Warriors were going to keep both Poole and Draymond Green on the roster after reports surfaced that their preseason scuffle last October fractured the Golden State locker room. With Green declining his player option for next season there was a slight chance the Warriors stuck with Poole over him.

Instead, Jordan Poole got shipped to the Wizards and the Warriors will likely re-sign Green to secure their core for a few more years, now with the addition of Chris Paul.