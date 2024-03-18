The Washington Wizards have had a rough 2023-24 NBA season. Washington sits last in the Eastern Conference standings. Furthermore, Jordan and Poole and company lost the services of rookie shooting guard Bilal Coulibaly after an untimely wrist injury.
Wizards hit with season-ending Bilal Coulibaly injury amid tough year
Coulibaly will miss the rest of the regular season after he was diagnosed with a right wrist fracture, the Wizards announced on X Monday. He suffered the injury during Washington's March 16th matchup against the Chicago Bulls. The team plans to treat his wrist conservatively.
Hopefully, Coulibaly has a speedy recovery. He has shown great promise during his first season with the Wizards.
Washington selected Coulibaly with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The 19-year-old averaged 8.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.9 steals, and 0.8 blocks in 63 games. In addition, he shot 34.6% on three-pointers and made 70.2% of his free-throw attempts.
Coulibaly's injury is a tough blow to the Wizards, but in time, he will come back and resume his development. In the meantime, Washington will do all it can to finish the year strong.
Can the Wizards end the 2023-24 NBA season on a positive note?
Washington has a record of 11-57, one game behind the Detroit Pistons for last in the East. The team is on a four-game losing streak. Nevertheless, there is ample opportunity to close the season out positively.
The Wizards still have 14 games left in the regular season. Moreover, the team retains exciting pieces to build around for the future.
Kyle Kuzma leads Washington with a team-high 22.4 points per game. If he can continue his offensive production and get more teammates involved, the Wizards could develop a flow during the last stretch of the season.
Speaking of teammates, Jordan Poole has unfortunately had a down season, averaging 16.7 points per contest. Yet, the former NBA champion is getting back into a groove after being moved to the bench.
All in all, it will be interesting to see how the Wizards close out the 2023-24 season.