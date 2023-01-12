Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal took the next step in his return from a hamstring injury after he was cleared to resume basketball activity, the team announced on Thursday.

The 29-year-old star has missed six of the past seven games with the ailment; the team is now calling it a low-grade hamstring strain. The Wizards say his return to play will be determined by his progression from the injury once he ramps up on-court activity.

“Bradley Beal has been cleared to resume full basketball activities after undergoing a re-evaluation of his low-grade left hamstring strain. His return to play will be based on his progression,” the full statement reads.

The 11-year NBA veteran and three-time All-Star has appeared in 24 games this season, averaging 22.9 points on .525 shooting, 5.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds over 33.6 minutes.

Bradley Beal has strained both of his hamstrings this season, and recently told the Washington Post he didn’t know when he would be back in the lineup due to the tricky nature of hamstring injuries.

Washington has played three games since his newest injury: a 127-110 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a 132-112 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans and a 100-97 win against the Chicago Bulls.

The 18-24 Wizards sit in 12th place in the Eastern Conference and are one game back of the Bulls for the last play-in spot. They will host the 23-19 New York Knicks in the nation’s capital on Friday.

The Wizards will then host the defending-champion Golden State Warriors on Monday afternoon as part of the league’s Martin Luther King Day slate.