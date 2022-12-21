By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Washington Wizards entered their Tuesday night clash against the Phoenix Suns losers of ten straight. There appeared to be no end in sight for the Wizards’ skid, despite the return of Bradley Beal in recent days. While Devin Booker missed the game with a groin injury, the Wizards also missed the services of Kristaps Porzingis. Thus, the Suns remained likelier to win, entering the night as 7.5-point favorites.

But Beal has had enough.

Bradley Beal had 16 points in the fourth quarter and 27 points in total to lead the Wizards to a much-needed 113-110 victory over the Suns. The 29-year old shooting guard knows that only they could dig themselves out of their hole, and he definitely walked the talk on Tuesday night.

“Nobody’s gonna feel sorry for us. Nobody’s gonna get us out of this,” Beal said, per NBC Sports Washington. “Tonight we just stuck with it. We didn’t have KP so more guys stepped up and we just executed. We battled, man.”

IT'S NOT HOW YOU START, IT'S ABOUT HOW YOU FINISH‼️ BEAL: 27 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST (20+ POINTS IN 13 OF LAST 14 GAMES)🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/KcoKVmxxUj — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) December 21, 2022

It’s not as if opposing teams have been blowing out the Wizards completely over their ignominious ten-game stretch. In fact, during their last game against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Wizards had golden opportunities to take the game but just failed to execute down the stretch. And Bradley Beal knows that their execution tonight was night and day from what they showed in their previous outings.

“Focus and discipline. Continue to do what we were doing. We’ve been executing, we’ve been getting stops,” Beal added. “I think our biggest difference is rebounding in the second half. I think that’s been our Achilles heel for a lot of things. […] It all starts on the defensive end, when you get stops, [we’re] pretty tough to guard.”

The Wizards will look to continue their winning ways when they take on the Utah Jazz on Thursday night.