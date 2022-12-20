By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The Washington Wizards (11-20) visit the Phoenix Suns (19-12) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 9:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Suns prediction and pick.

Washington has lost 10 straight games to drop them to 12th place in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards are 11-17-3 against the spread while 52% of their games have gone under. Phoenix has won two straight to bump them into third place in the Western Conference. The Suns are 16-14 against the spread while 52% of their games have gone under. This will be the first of two meetings between the teams. Last season, Phoenix took both matchups by double digits.

Here are the Wizards-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Wizards-Suns Odds

Washington Wizards: +7.5 (-110)

Phoenix Suns: -7.5 (-110)

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

Calling Washington’s play of late bad would be an understatement, as the Wizards have been downright awful. That being said, their underlying metrics suggest there is still life. Washington’s biggest issues lie on the offensive end where they rank 23rd in scoring and 24th in offensive rating. They’re about average on defense, ranking 16th in points allowed and 22nd in defensive rating. The Wizards are an above-average rebound team as they rank 13th in rebound differential and 14th in rebound rate. Washington will notably be without Rui Hachimura yet again due to an injury, while Kristaps Porzingis’ status is uncertain due to an illness.

If the Wizards want to cover tonight, let alone snap their losing streak, star Bradley Beal has to have a big night. After missing a few games due to injury, Beal returned on Sunday and didn’t miss a beat. Despite the loss, Beal scored 29 points on 9-17 shooting. While he’s averaging a solid 23.2 PPG for the season, he hasn’t looked like the same guy that averaged 30+ points in back-to-back seasons from 2019-2021. Beal’s matchup tonight isn’t great as Phoenix is a strong defensive team. That being said, Beal has been known to rise to the occasion and every game is a must-win at this point. His return is something to consider before making a Wizards-Suns prediction.

With Porzingis under the weather, forward Kyle Kuzma becomes even more of an X-factor tonight. Kuzma has quietly turned into a solid scorer in Washington. For the season, Kuzma averages 21.3 PPG, 7.7 RPG, and 3.5 APG while shooting 46% from the field. Not known for his outside shooting, Kuzma can stretch the floor when needed and is notably shooting 39% from beyond the arc across his last 10 games. With Phoenix’s defense keyed in on Beal, Kuzma will have to step up in a big way if the Wizards want to cover a hefty road spread.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

While the media buzz surrounding the Suns pertains to their recent sale, their on-the-court product continues to excel. Phoenix features a strong offense that ranks 11th in scoring and second in offensive rating. They’re a similarly impactful defensive unit that ranks seventh in points allowed and 10th in defensive rating. Phoenix does a good job cleaning up the glass as well, ranking 12th in rebound differential and 10th in rebound rate.

The Suns have a number of ways they could cover tonight, but the primary reason is Devin Booker. Booker continues to be one of the most underrated players in the league, as he has Phoenix near the top of the West for the third consecutive season. Booker averages 28 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 5.8 APG. He’s remarkably consistent, shown through his strong efficiency. Booker shoots 48% from the field and 37% from three despite being the primary perimeter option on one of the West’s best reams. He rested during Phoenix’s blowout win last night and is expected to be fresh and ready to roll against Washington’s subpar defense. He scored 58 points on 60% shooting in his last appearance – setting him up for a big night tonight.

With Washington’s Porzingis up in the air tonight, Suns center Deandre Ayton could play a critical role in a potential cover. Ayton ranks second on the team in scoring with 17.1 PPG and leads the team in rebounding with 9.6 RPG. He shoots a stellar 63% from the field and is coming off one of his better performances of the season last night. In the win, Ayton scored 21 points, pulled down 11 rebounds, and blocked a shot. The 6’11” center is a monster in the paint and has the potential to bully Porzingis down low.

Final Wizards-Suns Prediction & Pick

Even with Beal back, the Wizards aren’t on nearly the same level as Phoenix. Expect the Suns to take care of the Wizards handily.

Final Wizards-Suns Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -7.5 (-110)