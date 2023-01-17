The Washington Wizards have been struggling mightily of late, and the fact that they have now lost five out of their last six games is a clear testament to this notion. It’s no coincidence that Bradley Beal has been out of action throughout this stretch, and it now seems that the Wizards will still be without their star shooting guard for their next game.

Bradley Beal injury status vs. Knicks

Washington is slated to take on the New York Knicks on Wednesday in Madison Square Garden. As of writing, Beal is a doubt to suit up for that one after popping up as questionable on the official injury report. The three-time All-Star is still dealing with a left hamstring strain, which has proven to be quite problematic for him over the past couple of weeks.

It is worth noting that Beal was also tagged as questionable for Monday’s matchup against the defending champs Golden State Warriors, and he was eventually ruled out before the game. It would not be surprising if he suffers the same fate on Wednesday against the Knicks.

The Wizards are currently still within striking distance of a Play-In spot out in the East. They have an 18-26 record and are just two games behind the 10th-seeded Chicago Bulls. They will obviously need Bradley Beal back as soon as possible to give them a fighting chance, but at the same time, you can be sure that Washington won’t be rushing him back unless he’s healthy enough.