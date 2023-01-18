When you talk about some of the most controversial players in the history of the NBA, you just have to throw the name of former Washington Wizards star Gilbert Arenas in there. After all, this man literally brought a gun inside the locker room to threaten his own teammate. All this over a supposed gambling incident gone wrong.

Arenas did not pull a gun on Kwame Brown. At least not that we know of. However, the ex-Wizards big man has no love lost for his former teammate. According to Brown, Arenas actually threatened to shoot him in the past as well — something that has clearly stuck with Kwame through the years:

“I don’t wanna talk about that guy, after he mentioned putting a pistol to my throat,” Brown said, via NBA Central. “…He’s definitely what’s wrong with our community because he’s a coward. …Do you think Gilbert Arenas would say that about J.J. Redick?”

There’s no denying that Arenas has left quite an impression on his former teammates. His reputation isn’t very good either, and Kwame Brown’s statement here is a clear testament to this fact.

Arenas and Brown actually joined the Wizards at the same time. The latter was Washington’s first overall pick in 2001, while Arenas was scooped up by the Wizards in the second round. They played four years alongside each other in D.C. before Brown saw himself traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2005. What you can’t deny is that these two did not exactly form an unbreakable bond of friendship during their time together as teammates.