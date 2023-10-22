After franchise cornerstones Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis this offseason, the Washington Wizards are now constructing their roster of the future. Deni Avdija has proven himself to the Wizards and has now become a player Washington is planning to build around.

The Wizards have signed Avdija to a four-year, $55 million contract extension, via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Avdija's new contract is fully guaranteed.

Washington selected Avdija with the ninth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Ever since that selection, Avdija has gone on to appear in 212 games, making 80 starts. He has averaged 8.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. The 6'9″ forward has averaged just over 30 percent on his three-point attempts over his career.

Avdija took a big step forward last season, perhaps prompting Washington to offer an extension. The forward made a career-high 40 starts and set new career-bests in PPG (9.1), RPG (6.4) and APG (2.8). He almost shot 44 percent from the field, setting another career-high.

Their Beal and Porzingis trades shifted the trajectory of Washington's franchise. Now, the Wizards are expected to lean on players such as Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma. However, they won't be alone – for at least the next four years.

The Wizards believe in Deni Avdija and believe he fits in nicely next to Poole and Kuzma. After watching him grow since 2020, they are pleased with his development. Washington might have to go over some speed bumps as they work out the kinks of their new squad. But Avdija will be there for all the ups and downs. Washington is hoping there are more ups.