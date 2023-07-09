Team chemistry is the most important thing to build within teams that are rebuilding. A lot of it comes from knowing the strengths of teammates and where they can improve. The Washington Wizards seem to know that and are starting to recognize the growth of their younger stars like Deni Avdija. Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma think the 22-year-old is more than meets the eye.

Deni Avdija saw the court a lot in his latest stint with the Wizards. He got an average of 26.6 minutes per game and has been thriving. His efforts on the offensive end were not put to waste as his new teammate, Jordan Poole, posits that he has been great, per Neil Dalal of Hoops District.

“Extremely gifted, talented. Good slasher. … Great size, athletic, and can get to the rim. Being able to play alongside him on the wing, unlock him, and allow him to continue to grow his game. Finding ways to build good chemistry will be exciting,” Poole said.

The Israeli-Serbian player racked up 9.2 points per game while knocking down 43.7% of the shots he took. His greatness and untapped potential are also present on both ends of the floor. Kyle Kuzma argued that Avdija was great as a defensive presence.

“He’s a hell of a defender. He’s a great teammate. I’m excited to see his game grow this summer, I know he’s been working hard in Israel. … I think he has a bright future and he’s coming into a contract year and I think he’s going to surprise people.”

His rebounding was great as he averaged 6.4 per game. He is also good at pickpocketing the ball. Avdija has 0.9 steals per game.

Will the Wizards get more quality minutes from him?